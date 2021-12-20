Time, sale price, key details





Shriram Properties shares will go public on Monday. Shriram Properties’ Initial Public Offering (IPO) received a positive response from investors during the offering. Shriram Properties’ IPO was underwritten 4.60 times against the 2.93 crore of shares offered. The main real estate developer launched its inaugural offer from December 8-10 to raise Rs 600 crore. The price range has been set at Rs 113-118 per share. Shriram Properties’ IPO saw offers of over 13.51 crore of shares against the total issue size of over 2.93 crore of shares, according to the data. The portion allocated to qualified institutional buyers (QIB) was subscribed 1.85 times, while that of non-institutional investors was subscribed 4.82 times. The retail portion was subscribed 12.72 times. The IPO of Shriram Properties included a new issue of shares valued at Rs 250 crore and an offer to sell (OFS) of Rs 350 crore. The net proceeds of the new issue will be used for the repayment and / or early repayment of debt and for general corporate purposes. Shriram Properties listed on ESB, NSE today Shriram Properties’ shares will be listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at 10 a.m. on December 20. Shriram Properties’ gray market premium has slipped over the past few days despite the decent response from investors to the offer. Shriram Properties stock was trading at a premium of just Rs 10 on the gray market, according to data from IPO Watch. Shriram Properties GMP’s IPO was up 8 percent from the high end of the issue price. The uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and a number of IPO options currently available in the primary market have dampened investor interest in the IPO of Shriram Properties. Experts believed investors might be wary of the emergence of another variant of Omicron around the world and its likely impact on the real estate industry. Regarding the valuation of the IPO of Shriram Properties, Angel One said in a note: “Based on the figures for the first half of fiscal 2022, the IPO is valued at a price relative to the book value of 2.28 times in the upper price range of the IPO, which is in line with the listed peer group. . “ “The activity of Shriram Properties Ltd has been concentrated in key cities including Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad in southern India. The company has pledged shares of certain subsidiaries in favor of their respective lenders. Covid-19 disease can affect business and operations, ”ICICI Direct said in a note. Considering all of these risks, the brokerage advised investors to avoid the problem. However, few other well-known brokerages, including Angel One and Choice Broking, had a subscribe note on the matter. Founded in 2000, Shriram Properties Ltd is one of the leading residential real estate development companies in South India, primarily focused on mid-range and affordable housing categories. It is also present in high-end and mid-range luxury housing categories as well as commercial and office space categories in its key markets. As of September 30, 2021, Shriram Properties had completed 29 projects, representing 16.76 million square feet of salable area, of which 24 completed projects are located in the cities of Bengaluru and Chennai (90.6% of salable area). In addition, 83.69% of the total salable area of ​​completed projects belonged to the category of intermediate and affordable housing (intermediate and affordable categories representing 51.44% and 32.25% respectively), and the remainder in commercial premises and of offices. luxury space and accommodation categories. In addition, traced developments accounted for 33.41 percent and 34.67 percent of sales volumes in the first half of FY22 and FY21, respectively. Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

