Sensex today: Live stock market updates: Sensex tumbles 1,400 points, Nifty50 tests 16,550; FRL and Future Consumer jump 20% each; Shriram Properties listings at over 20% off
Watch this space as we bring you LIVE updates from the day from Dalal Street.
SENSEX EXTENDS SLIDE, DOWN 1400 POINTS
Axis Bank to raise up to Rs 5,000 cr via non-convertible debentures
JUST IN: Andhra Pradesh cuts taxes on alcoholic beverages by 15-20% (Source: Informist)
JUST IN: ITI receives work order from government of Tamil Nadu worth Rs 433 crore
Government bans 7 commodity futures to curb inflation
The finance ministry suspended trading in futures and options (F&O) of seven agricultural commodities for a year to fight rising inflation. Products placed on the ban list include wheat, paddy (non-basmati), chana, mustard seeds and their derivatives, soybeans, crude palm oil and moong. No new positions (including intra-day) will be authorized in the M&O contracts of quoted commodities. No new M&O contracts will be launched until further notice, he added.
Friday’s lows were a beacon of hope but the index opened with a downward spread this morning which cements the validity of a downtrend. The rise in the index is capped at this time and each bullish rally can be used to sell this market for a target of 16,400.
– Manish Hathiramani, Owner Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
India VIX, barometer of future volatility, jumped 12% to 18.34
IPO LIC to come in the fourth quarter
Some media speculation questioning the feasibility of LIC’s IPO this fiscal year is not correct. It is recalled that … https://t.co/rbe1saaim6
– Secretary, DIPAM (@SecyDIPAM) 1639908826000
Sensex slips over 1,300 points; RIL, the banks in the lead
Sebi prohibits the launch of new derivative contracts on wheat and some other commodities
Market regulator Sebi on Monday ordered stock exchanges not to launch new derivative contracts on wheat, crude palm oil, moong and a few other commodities until further notice. The latest directive will enter into force with immediate effect, according to a statement. The launch of new contracts for paddy (non-basmati), wheat, soybeans and its derivatives (its complex), crude palm oil and moong have been banned until further notice from the regulator.
Shriram Properties’ IPO was listed at Rs 90 a piece, which is a 23.73% discount from the issue price of Rs 118. Investors who are aggressive in their investment may hold the shares for the long term. while short term investors should take a stop loss of Rs. 80 at the close.
– Santosh Meena, Research Manager, Swastika Investmart
BSE Smallcap tanks over 3%; here are the winners and losers of the index
Nifty slips below 16,600
Tourism and hospitality stocks tumble amid growing fears of Omicron
Shriram Properties to be listed at 20% off the issue price
Clever, Sensex both entered the correction zone, down 10% from their highs
Sensex extends its drop by more than 1,000 points
Future Group shares rally up to 20% as Future Retail may use CCI order to cancel Amazon deals
ITC announced that it has purchased an 8.70% stake in Mother Sparsh Baby Care, a D2C Ayurvedic and natural personal care brand.
Morgan Stanley launches coverage on Nykaa, PB Fintech with “equal weight”
SECTOR WATCH: A sea of red
Top Sensex slows trade opening
OPENING BELL: Sensex tumbles 750 pts, Nifty50 below 16,750; FRL and Future Consumer jump 20% each
Pre-open session: Sensex tanks 500 pts, Nifty50 below 16,850
SGX Nifty signals negative start
Shrewd futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 52 points, or 0.31%, down to 16,967, signaling that Dalal Street was heading for a negative start on Monday.
Tech View: Clever Charts Suggest New Weakness
Nifty50 resumed its downtrend on Friday, with the index sliding below its immediate support range, signaling further weakness to come. The index broke its 61.8% retracement of the recent upward stage as well as the lower end of the bullish channel on the hourly chart. Analysts said the index had support near its recent low of 16,782 and also at the 16,450 level. They say the rise appears to be capped at 17,300 levels. -16780 / articleshow / 88342909.cms? Utm_source = contentofinterest & utm_medium = text & utm_campaign = cppst
Oil drops 2% as virus spread darkens demand outlook
Oil prices fell about 2% on Monday morning, as an increase in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Europe and the United States has fueled investor concerns that new restrictions placed on companies to fight its disease. spread could affect fuel demand. Brent crude futures fell $ 1.36, or 1.9%, to $ 72.16 a barrel at 0036 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell. fell $ 1.51, or 2.1%, to $ 69.35 a barrel.
Asian stocks, oil prices suffer from Omicron spread
Asian stock markets fell and oil prices fell on Monday as the surge in Omicron cases triggered tighter restrictions in Europe and threatened to slow the global economy in the new year. The MSCI’s largest Asia-Pacific stock index outside of Japan slipped 0.4% and Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.7%. A seasonal lack of liquidity led to a chaotic start, and S&P 500 futures led the way with a decline of 0.7%.
The dollar shines as Omicron spreads
The US dollar hovered near the highest since July of last year against its major peers on Monday after a Federal Reserve official signaled that a first interest rate hike in the era of the pandemic could occur as early as March. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, stood at 96.629, not far from the high of 96.938 reached last month.
US stocks fell on Friday
Banks led a further pullback in stocks on Wall Street on Friday, as the market posted its third losing week in the past four. The S&P 500 fell 1%, with three-quarters of the benchmark companies closing lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5% and the tech-rich Nasdaq slipped 0.1%. The indices first rose in choppy trading before settling into their latest losses.
Rupee strengthens gains to end at 76.06 against the dollar
The rupee reduced its initial losses to edged up 3 paise to 76.06 against the US dollar on Friday, although concerns over foreign cash outflows and rising crude oil prices weighed on the market. general feeling. The local unit, however, recorded its fourth weekly drop amid growing concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The strengthening of crude prices weighed too heavily on the local unit.
Sensex, owl on Friday
The Sensex fell 889 points as the Nifty fell below 17,000 on Friday, in line with a massive sell off in global markets as hawkish central banks and rising Omicron cases triggered a more asset pullback. risky. The 30-stock BSE Sensex fell 889.40 points or 1.54% to close at 57,011.74. Likewise, the larger NSE Nifty dipped 263.20 points or 1.53% to 16,985.20.
Hello dear reader! Here’s something to start your trading day
