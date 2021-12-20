sale of fii on the stock exchange: has the Indian stock market finally found a cure for its FII complex?

MUMBAI: The calendar year 2021 could go down in history as a turning point for the Indian stock market. While in terms of returns, Dalal Street has surely seen better days, the story lies in the trail of silver that entered the Indian market during the year.

Over the past two decades, foreign portfolio investors have been the dictators of the Indian market. Abrupt changes in the entries or exits of these investors dictated the trend, and the trading desks of brokerage firms and even the fund managers of mutual funds remained obsessed with the activity of these investors.

Foreign investors own nearly a fifth of the shares of companies listed on the National Stock Exchange and hold more than 40 percent of the free float of the stock market, the highest among the investor cohorts.

However, 2021 marked a break with this trend. Over the past year, foreign investors have sold Indian stocks worth over Rs 47,000 crore on the secondary market, the second highest amount since NDSL recorded such data. The previous time, foreign investors had pressed the sell button in the Indian market with such intensity, the country was suffering its mini-Lehman after the collapse of IL & FS.

The selling intensity of foreign portfolio investors (REITs), however, made no dent in the stock market. The benchmark stock indexes are up more than 23 percent for the year, while the mid-cap and small-cap indexes are up 44 percent and 53 percent, respectively.

Enter little guys

Where foreign investors have gradually left the Indian stock market, retail investors have entered en masse. Armed with easy-to-use mobile brokerage services, retail investors have seen their herd almost double in size in the first eight months of the current fiscal year.



Dematerialized accounts at the two main depositories CDSL and NSDL stood at 77.7 million at the end of November, up from around 40 million in March 2021. This number has almost quadrupled compared to the 21.2 million accounts in February 2020.

The retail investor tsunami resulted in nearly Rs 90,000 crore in net retail investor inflows from 2021 to September 30, according to the NSE. Market participants have suggested that the number could be closer to Rs 1 lakh crore in the latest data.

Valuations vs TINA

For investors, what was the cheapest in 2020 has become the riskiest in 2021. Last year, REITs invested nearly Rs 1 lakh crore in the secondary stock market, the third highest in the year. story about the perception that the country will rebound faster than other major economies from the Spring-Summer 2020 Covid containment. This year, the rapid rise in market valuations has made it the most expensive of the emerging markets (EM). Even after a correction of 6 to 7 percent from the peak, the MSCI India Index is trading at a premium of 79.5 percent to the MSCI Emerging Market.

At the same time, the start of the reduction in asset purchases by the US Federal Reserve has also prompted foreign investors to take advantage of their best performing emerging markets and invest in better value propositions in Brazil and China. .

For the retail investor, the motivations are totally different. With household savings increasing due to the lack of spending in 2020, investors have sought to deploy the funds to earn extra cash. But while house prices had yet to pick up and fixed deposit rates were losing money after inflation, there was no other alternative to park money than an equity market supercharged by global liquidity and soaring corporate earnings.

Stories of friends and family achieving two or three times the returns at one point in the market have further accelerated the move of households to the stock markets. At some point in March 2020, more than 50% of BSE-listed stocks have doubled in value from the lows of March 2020.

Aberration or structural?

The fourfold increase in the entry of new retail investors has become a puzzle to market watchers, as has the sharp increase in mutual fund inflows in 2017. At the time, demonetization accelerated the market. Financialization of household savings in a context of scarcity of options for investing in assets.

During the quarter ended in September, the contribution of retail investors to the turnover of the cash segment of the NSE fell sharply to less than 50% from 58% in the previous quarter, thanks to the introduction of maximum margins on transactions based on leverage.

I think this is a temporary phenomenon and we have already seen some improvement in October, Prakash Gagdani, CEO of 5paisa Capital, told analysts after his second quarter results. I think there is a large population there who will come to the capital markets and who come to the capital markets.

Online brokerage firms such as Upstox, Zerodha and Groww remain optimistic about further growth in retail investor participation. The optimism is reflected in the fact that Groww’s valuations tripled to around $ 3 billion in November, from $ 1 billion in April following a new round of capital raising.

Veterans like Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market adviser, remained skeptical. Baliga has experienced such cycles of retail tsunamis in the market before and their eventual demise. Generally, such a large retail exposure is normally an outlier, he told ETMarkets.com.

For Baliga, the inflows of individual investors can fall by more than 50%, even if the openings of demat accounts do not slow down, as soon as they reach their breaking point. My hunch is that the breaking point will be a drop of more than 10%, because then their portfolios will be down 20-25%, and when every extra rupee they invest gives negative returns, that’s when – there they will take a step back, he added.