Nasdaq’s hidden underperformance reveals 2022 stock market possibilities
The recent underperformance of the Nasdaq Composite looks different. Even though the Nasdaq stock exchange contains the biggest popular stocks, the Nasdaq index has fallen more than 3% behind the S&P 500 over the past month (November 17 to December 17).
Of greater concern is the Nasdaq 100
NDAQ
One month of performance (Nov. 17 to Dec. 17)
- S&P 500: (1.45)%
- Nasdaq 100: (3.11)%
- Nasdaq Composite: (4.72)%
Now, given that the market capitalization weight of the Nasdaq 100 represents 75% of the total Nasdaq Composite, we can solve the performance of the remaining 25%:
- Equation: Nasdaq performance = (75% x Nasdaq 100 performance) + (25% of non-100 Nasdaq performance)
- So filling in what we know gives us: -4.72% = (0.75 x -3.11%) + (0.25 x __)
- Transpose gives us the answer: [-4.72% – (.75 x 3.11%)] / .25 = -9.57%
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Here is the monthly graph showing how we got to this place …
Okay, raise your hand if you knew that over 3,000 Nasdaq stocks that are not part of the Nasdaq 100 have fallen 10% in one month. (My hand is not in the air.) So, what now? What is going on? And what does that mean for 2022?
The First Step: Dig into Non-100 Nasdaq Details
My first thought was that the year-end tax sale of losing stocks was becoming gangbusters. However, looking at the month’s performance relative to year-to-date performance and declines from 52-week highs showed no correlation. So strike that notion out.
Next, I looked for pockets of massive underperformance that might reveal the fundamental or technical reasons for the significant underperformance. However, I couldn’t find any, but this non-finding helped research.
Then there was a review of the more than 3,000 non-100 Nasdaq stocks, broken down by sector. Note the equally high performance figures in the table below. This means that whatever the cause, it applies to the entire list. For some reason, Nasdaq stocks above the Nasdaq 100 have become less attractive to investors.
The second step: dig into the underperformance of the Nasdaq 100
I thought that if there was simply a separation between the top 100 names on the Nasdaq and all the rest, the Nasdaq 100 should not lag behind the S&P 500. Of course, there are weighting differences between sectors and industries. , but these did not. This seems like an adequate explanation for the performance differences from the past month.
That’s when I had the brilliant idea to split the Nasdaq 100 into S&P 500 and not S&P 500 issues. Voila! There was the separation of performance.
Following this discovery, I divided the non-100 stocks of the Nasdaq into those of the S&P 500 and the others that were not. Once again, the significant differences were revealed. This table presents the data:
Also note that the unweighted averages of the S&P 500 are similar regardless of the exchange. On the flip side, the non-S&P 500 averages are also far worse.
The bottom line: it’s the popularity of the index, not the exchange, that matters
As we know, the S&P 500 index is very popular. After reviewing the numbers above, recent comments on the “concentration” in popular stocks might be more relevant to the popularity of the index choice.
As for what that means in 2022 … Instead of worrying about the underperformance of non-S&P 500 Nasdaq stocks, maybe we should be concerned that S&P 500 stocks are getting too popular ( and too expensive) by default. Then that means neglected non-S&P 500 stocks could be the source of superior performance next year.
