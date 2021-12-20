Tamim Hamad Al Kawari appointed CEO of Qatar Stock Exchange





Doha: The board of directors of the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) has issued a decision appointing Tamim Hamad Al Kawari (photo), CEO of the Qatar Stock Exchange, to succeed Rashid bin Ali Al Mansoori. As per the decision, Al Kawari will assume the post of CEO of QSE effective December 20, while Al Mansoori’s services will be terminated, as reference will be made to retirement due to reaching the standard age. retirement defined by law. Al Kawari and Al Mansoori will retain their positions as members of the QSE Board of Directors. On this occasion, Al Mansoori expressed his congratulations to Al Kawari for assuming the post of CEO of the Qatar Stock Exchange, wishing him every success in his new mission and in achieving the objectives for which the QSE was established. He also pledged to continue to support QSE General Management in its efforts to execute major projects and achieve QSE’s strategic objectives. It should be noted that Tamim Hamad Al Kawari was previously the CEO of QINVEST from 2012 to 2021. In addition to his role as CEO, Tamim is an independent board member of Msheireb Properties and the Qatar Stock Exchange. Prior to joining Qinvest, Tamim was Managing Director at Goldman Sachs and CEO of the Qatar office from 2007 to 2012. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Tamim was CFO of Qatargas Transport Company, Nakilat, where he successfully implemented a $ 8 billion project. financing program for 27 liquefied natural gas (LNG) ships that ship LNG from Ras Laffan to customers around the world. Before joining Nakilat, Tamim was treasurer of the Qatargas company. Earlier in his career, he also worked as a trader at Qatar National Bank, where he traded a range of financial products. Tamim has over 20 years of investment banking and transaction execution experience, having worked in a number of leading Qatari and international institutions. Tamim holds a BA in International Business with a Minor in Political Science from George Washington University and an MBA from American University – Washington, DC It is worth mentioning that Al Mansoori served as Deputy CEO and then CEO of QSE for around 10 years, during which QSE implemented several successful projects and achieved many achievements including upgrading the Qatar market to a emerging market status in major global indices and the introduction of several important investment products and tools such as covered short selling, liquidity provision, margin trading, and securities lending and borrowing. During this time, QSE successfully executed various quotes in the core and venture capital markets, including two ETFs and several new public and family companies.

