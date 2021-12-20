As Omicron Spreads, Markets Shake, Investors Deplete by 11.23 Lakh Cr in 2 Days





India’s benchmark Sensex has risen more than 20% in the first 10 months of this year, thanks to efforts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to inject funds into the economy and the regular purchases of millions of investors for the first time.

The huge sell-off in the markets due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has impoverished investors in 11.23 lakh crore in two days. The rapid spread of the heavily mutated strain prompted the sale of shares before the holiday season. Tata Steel Ltd. was the main drag on the NSE Nifty 50 index, which fell 2.3% as markets plunged 1,182.53 points to a low of 55,829.21 early in Monday. It had fallen 889.40 points or 1.54% to close at 57,011.74 on Friday. The market capitalization of companies listed on the ESB has fallen 11.23,010.78 crore to 2,52,79,340,30 crore in two days. Investor wealth fell by more than 4.65 lakh crore as the markets suffered a sharp decline following weak global trends and continued sales by foreign institutional investors. The markets are under enormous pressure, a further 5% to 6% drop is possible for the benchmark, said Vishal Wagh, head of research at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd, as quoted by the Bloomberg news agency. Another market expert, Gaurav Garg, head of research at Capitalvia Global Research Ltd, said traders will be cautious going forward. Indian benchmarks opened today amid rising Omicron coronavirus cases around the world. Traders will be cautious with the continued net outflows of foreign funds as foreign portfolio investors (REITs) stand. are withdrawn 17,696 of Indian markets so far in December, “Garg told the PTI news agency. India’s benchmark Sensex has risen more than 20% in the first 10 months of this year, thanks to efforts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to inject funds into the economy and the regular purchases of millions of investors for the first time. The nearly 120% gain in measures from the March 2020 low is the largest among countries with stock markets worth at least $ 1,000 billion. Close story

