Explained: Why have the stock markets plunged today?





Stock markets fell sharply on Monday, with major indexes falling as low as 3.29% in intraday trading, sustained sales by foreign investors and plans to tighten policies from global central banks as part of the hike. Omicron cases have rocked sentiment.

the Sensex benchmark which fell 1,879 points at one point cited 1,429 points, or 2.51 percent, down to 55,582.51 while the NSE Nifty Index was down 448 points, or 2.64 percent, down to 16,537.15 at 2 p.m. 00 IST. One of the most significant selling pressures seen on Dalal Street recently is the massive sell-off in commerce today. RIL was trading down 3.19% and HDFC Bank was down 3.01%. Tata Steel (4.76 percent) and Tata Motors (5.01 percent) were also trading lower. The BSE mid-cap index fell 3.86 percent and the small-cap index plunged 3.60 percent in intraday trading. Foreign investor selling Foreign portfolio investors withdrew funds from Indian markets over the past three months following signals from global central banks that interest rates are expected to rise in the coming quarters. In December alone, REITs withdrew Rs 25,252 crore from the stock markets and Rs 73,526 crore ($ 9.80 billion) between October 1 and December 17, according to figures available from the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL). So far, in calendar year 2021, REITs have withdrawn Rs 47,126 crore from the stock markets. Moreover, the sale of REITs at the end of the year is also in play as they counted profit to show higher returns and profits. Global central banks forecast rate hike Major global central banks like the US Federal Reserve have already indicated that easy monetary policy will be reduced and interest rates will likely be raised to cope with rising inflation. The Bank of England has already raised its key rate on Friday. If the US Fed and other major central banks raise rates, the REIT’s exit is likely to intensify in the coming weeks. In an effort to step up efforts against high inflation for nearly four decades, the Fed has signaled that its reign of accommodative policy is drawing to a close. The planned $ 30 billion per month acceleration of tapering will end pandemic bond purchases in March 2022, paving the way for a hike in the federal funds rate. If inflation rises, the RBI should also unwind its accommodative policy and raise rates next year. Omicron case on the rise The increase in Omicron cases in India and other countries has prompted investors to be cautious. Investors are primarily concerned about the likelihood of travel restrictions and blockages impacting the economy. India’s economy, which is on its way back, is at risk of being hit if Omicron cases rise sharply in India. Going forward, the emergence of the Omicron strain has increased uncertainty in the global macroeconomic environment, accelerating risks to global trade with the resumption of travel restrictions / quarantine rules at major ports and airports, a the RBI said in its state of the economy report last week. . Investor strategy Analysts believe long-term investors should stay invested as the outlook for the Indian economy is bright. They shouldn’t panic and sell stocks as a knee-jerk reaction to Monday’s sell. Markets had also plunged last year, but rallied sharply as things got under control. In addition, domestic institutions including mutual funds have been buyers in the market these days, said BSE broker Pawan Dharnidharka. Newsletter | Click for the best explanations of the day to your inbox Prashant Tapse, vice chairman of Mehta Equities, said that as long as headline inflation and Omicron’s risks remain high, investors must remain nimble as the economic recovery is likely to be in a zigzag fashion. Persistent pessimism indicates that the recent dramatic crash is far from over.

