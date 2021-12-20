Investors lost over Rs 11.23 Lakh Crore in 2 days





Investors depleted Rs11,23,010.78 crore in two days as the national stock market continued to face severe beating amid a global sell-off. The Sensex BSE benchmark dipped 1,393.04 points to a midday low of 55,618.70 in Monday’s trading session. The benchmark index fell 889.40 points or 1.54% to close at 57,011.74 on Friday. The market capitalization of BSE-listed companies fell from Rs 11,230,010.78 crore to Rs 2,52 79,340.30 crore in two days. Investor wealth fell by more than Rs 4.65 lakh crore on Friday as markets fell sharply following weak global trends and continued sales by foreign institutional investors. Tata Steel Ltd. was the main drag on the NSE Nifty 50 index, which fell 2.3% as markets plunged 1,182.53 points to a low of 55,829.21 early in Monday. It had fallen 889.40 points or 1.54% to close at 57,011.74 on Friday, according to a report by the Hindustan Times. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market as they sold shares worth Rs 2,069.90 crore on Friday, according to stock market data, according to a report in Mint. In the meantime, many analysts have spoken on the stock market, here are a few: Gaurav Garg, Research Manager, Capitalvia Global Research Ltd Indian referrals made an opening today amid rising Omicron coronavirus cases around the world. Traders will be cautious with a continued net outflow of foreign funds as foreign portfolio investors (REITs) have withdrawn Rs 17,696 from Indian markets in December so far. Vishal Wagh, Research Manager at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd “The markets are under enormous pressure, a further 5% to 6% decline is possible for the benchmark,” Wagh said, quoted by Bloomberg News Agency, according to an article in the Hindustan Times. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services Rising inflation, hawkish central banks, exploding Covid cases, sustained sales of FIIs and slowing growth in developed economies combined to produce the perfect storm that scared the markets this week. latest, according to a report in Mint.

