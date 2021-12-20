Analysis: Stay, trade or give up: Investors prepare for delisting of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks

The signage is seen at the headquarters of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Washington, DC, USA on May 12, 2021. Photo taken on May 12, 2021. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly

SHANGHAI / HONG KONG, Dec. 17 (Reuters) – As a protracted Sino-U.S. Diplomatic row threatens to force Chinese companies out of U.S. stock exchanges, global equity investors are weighing how to maintain or increase their exposure to the second largest economy in the world.

Fund managers are planning or accelerating the transfer of China-US certificates of deposit (ADRs) to their Hong Kong-listed counterparts, or buying more mainland listed stocks. Some activist investors are going so far as to pressure Chinese companies listed in the United States and not yet listed in Hong Kong to do so as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, U.S. retail investors without access to Hong Kong markets have started to ditch Chinese ADRs after the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) this month finalized rules to kick non-compliant Chinese companies off US stock exchanges in three years.

“It looks like we are heading towards delisting these companies from the United States,” said Thomas Masi, partner and New York-based equity portfolio manager at GW&K, citing the lingering tensions between the two largest economies in the United States. world.

Washington demands full access to the books of Chinese companies listed in the United States, but Beijing bans foreign inspection of working papers of local accounting firms – an audit dispute that involves hundreds of billions of dollars in investment Americans.

Goldman Sachs estimates that a quarter of China’s $ 1 trillion market value of ADRs is held by US investors.

The rules force us to rethink. GW&K’s Masi said the asset manager is reviewing its retail-focused ADR strategy “to see if they are viable in the long term.”

US individual investors have flocked to Didi Global (DIDI.N) after the Chinese rideshare company announced on December 3 its intention to pull out of the New York Stock Exchange and continue a listing in Hong Kong. Read more

The uncertainty also caused the market capitalization of Chinese ADRs to cut nearly in half during the year, to around $ 828 billion, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon.

The strategy of GW&K’s Emerging Markets Fund, which owns shares in Chinese companies such as Alibaba (9988.HK) and Trip.com Group (9961.HK), is to replace ADRs with their Hong Kong-traded shares. , but only when liquidity in the latter improves, Masi said.

Brendan Ahern, chief investment officer of KraneShares, said he is also ready to make the switch when the time is right.

“We have our finger on the trigger to make this migration,” Ahern told investors in a webinar, held after SEC rules and Didi’s delisting announcement caused Chinese tech stocks to fall. “We are not going to sit idly by and watch these companies disappear.”

The New York-based, China-focused asset manager, which manages a $ 7.5 billion exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks Chinese internet stocks, including JD.com, traded in the US , tested conversions in Hong Kong listings and found them operationally simple.

“You just tell your custodian that you want to make this conversion. Custodian bank ADR charges about 4 cents per share to make this conversion… overnight your US names become the Hong Kong share class.”

According to accounting firm EY, five of Hong Kong’s top 10 listings in 2021 were secondary listings from Chinese companies listed in the US, including Baidu (9888.HK) and Bilibili Inc (9626.HK),.

“The return of listed companies to the United States is the big trend,” said Lawrence Lau, EY’s head of financial accounting advisory services for Greater China. “If one day their stocks cannot change hands in the United States, Hong Kong can serve as a safety net platform where their stocks can still be traded normally.”

Many companies have already done this, making life easier for investors.

Aaron Costello, regional manager for Asia based in Beijing at investment advisory firm Cambridge Associates, notes that 12 of the 15 largest Chinese companies listed in the United States already have a secondary listing in Hong Kong and that these companies represent around 85% of the market value of Chinese ADRs. in the MSCI China index (.dMICN00000PUS).

Nuno Fernandes, partner and portfolio manager at GW&K, said he was pressuring lagging companies.

“We have active conversations with the management of these companies, and we send them a clear message: it is your duty to seize any double registration opportunities in Hong Kong as soon as possible,” he said.

Lots of companies have done so, so those that haven’t “have a really good explanation of why they’re not double-listed yet. And how they plan to fix it.”

Philip Li, director of investors at Wellington Management Co, confirmed: “The worst case scenario would be if an ADR is delisted and has nowhere to go.”

Some investors are looking directly to China’s increasingly deregulated domestic market.

Catherine Hickey, vice president of consultancy firm Segal Marco Advisors, said most of the emerging market managers he uses now tend to invest directly in Chinese companies through the A-share market, which is increasingly popular. more open and liquid.

So if there was less ADR, “it doesn’t make that much of a difference.”

Morgan Stanley also recommends exposure to A-shares listed in China, while expressing caution with regard to the MSCI China Index, which has around a quarter of its weightings in ADR.

“Over the next three years, we’re going to see very few IPOs of Chinese companies in the United States, if any,” said Fernandes of GW&K.

“So by definition, the focus will be more on the mainland Chinese market, because that’s where the IPOs will come from.”

Additional reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

