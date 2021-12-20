Business News | Stock market and stock market news | Financial news

Connect with us

It’s Monday chaos in Dalal Street. Benchmarks post the largest single-day decline since April 2021. Massive sales seen across all sectors. All BSE Sensex stocks turn red, with Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel among the biggest losers.

Lost in the street: over Rs 9 lakh crore!


Last namePriceChange% variation
Indiabulls Hsg217.55-15.60-6.69
Sbi449.20-18.60-3.98
ntpc121.75-3.80-3.03
Rec.126.45-4.85-3.69

