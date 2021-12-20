Microinverter Maker Hoymiles Debuts on Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR Market





SHANGHAI and HANGZHOU, China, 20 December 2021 / PRNewswire / – Hoymiles Power Electronics Inc. (“Hoymiles” or “the Company”; stock code: 688032), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of microinverters providing module-level power electronics solutions, officially debuted today on the STAR market of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. through a virtual listing ceremony in Hangzhou. the Hangzhoumarket-based company issued 10 million shares to CNY557.8 (about US $ 87.5) each, for a total of CNY5.578 billion (about $ 875 million). The proceeds will be used to build the company’s smart manufacturing base, industrialize its energy storage inverter projects, upgrade smart electrical equipment and supplement working capital, to advance Hoymiles’ product structures. , expand commercial scales, increase the profitability and risk prevention capacities of the company, strengthen its core business and strengthen its leading position in the market. Bo Yang, co-founder and CEO of Hoymiles, said listing on that of Shanghai STAR Market is an important step for the Company. “In our time, the industry’s prospects for the new energy sector remain bright, especially against the backdrop of the global push for green and low-carbon transformative technologies amid the climate crisis in course, ”Yang said. “Hoymiles continues to uphold the company’s mission of ‘making energy smarter’ and strengthening our research and development capabilities to provide our customers with the best photovoltaic products and services, while remaining committed to innovation. technological. “ Positioned as a technology company, Hoymiles has strived to develop its own technological solutions. In order to improve the quality of its products, Hoymiles has invested a lot of resources and manpower to strengthen its research and development. For example, from 2018 to 2020, the Company’s R&D expenses represented 5.5% of all expenses. In 2021, Hoymiles has 157 employees for R&D and technical working groups, representing 27.5% of the total workforce of the company. This strong R&D capacity reflects the healthy growth of Hoymiles. Founded in 2012, the company has focused on the photovoltaic industry, experiencing rapid and steady growth in its activities at home and abroad. Hoymiles continues to experience strong growth momentum in its turnover, with ideal conditions for the industrialization of products. In addition to its exceptional activity, Hoymiles is also developing more specific vertical sectors in the photovoltaic industry. For example, it is actively developing equipment related to energy storage and is stepping up its industrialization projects for energy storage inverters, with the aim of further expanding the Company’s product offering. In particular, Hoymiles takes the lead in offering the best products and services in the photovoltaic industry. Its microinverter outperforms many other vendors in basic parameters such as power density, power range, conversion efficiency, and stability. With the IPO on the A-share market, Hoymiles is moving forward with its core values ​​of “integrity, responsibility, professionalism and efficiency”. With the aim of ‘turning wild energy into smart energy’, the company is committed to making energy accessible to all, as Hoymiles continues to work towards its goal of becoming the best partner for smart energy solutions in the world. world class. SOURCE Hoymiles Power Electronics Inc.

