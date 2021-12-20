Elizabeth Holmes fraud case now in jurors’ handsExBulletin



toggle legend Nic Coury / AP

Eight men and four women sat in a federal courthouse in San José. California for almost four months. They took testimony from a parade of witnesses in the criminal fraud case against former Silicon Valley superstar Elizabeth Holmes.

On Monday, the jury will begin sharing their opinions with each other for the first time and begin debating whether Holmes is a callous con artist or a tech visionary who has passed him.

Holmes’ legacy and freedom are at stake.

Jury deliberations only end when the jury unanimously agrees on a verdict, a sometimes busy and emotional process that can end in hours or last weeks.

If they fail to reach a consensus, also called a suspended jury, the judge can declare the trial canceled.

Legal experts say the testimony of Holmes herself, who spent seven days on the witness stand in her defense, may prove to be decisive since prosecutors’ case rests on the jury’s persuasion that Holmes intentionally deceived investors by creating blood testing startup Theranos into a $ 9 billion operation and capturing the national limelight as the latest prodigy with dazzling ambitions to shake up a well-established industry.

Prosecutors argued that Holmes lied about what Theranos’ technology could accomplish to attract investment. She promised that he would process hundreds of tests, and one day over a thousand, when he could actually analyze a dozen tests. Report in the The Wall Street Journal, from 2015, revealed the flaws in Holmes’ story. Soon after, the company collapsed in the scandal.

“She chose fraud over business failure. She chose to be dishonest with her investors and her patients,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeff Schenk told jurors on Thursday. “This choice was not only insensitive, it was criminal.”

Holmes ‘attorney, Kevin Downey, has thrown a dizzying number of possible defenses at jurors, all in an attempt to make Holmes’ story more complicated than the government has described it.

Downey suggested other Theranos employees were to blame for the machine failures. The defense accused Holmes’ deputy, with whom she had a romantic relationship, of abuse between intimate partners. And, the defense argued, the government simply does not have enough evidence to convict Holmes of any crime. Downey reminded jurors that if they harbor any “reasonable doubt” that Holmes did not commit the crimes the government accuses, she must be acquitted.

“The government is showing that an event looks bad,” Downey said in oral argument. “But at the end of the day, when all the evidence accumulates, it’s not so bad.”

Holmes, Downey told the jury on Friday, has always acted in good faith and was driven by ambition and optimism. He said Holmes “believed she was building technology that would change the world.”

At the booth, patients and investors recalled dashed hopes as Theranos’ failures became evident

Prosecutors called nearly 30 witnesses over 15 weeks, including former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, in an attempt to portray Holmes as a villain who carried out a massive scam promoting a working blood test machine. barely, buried evidence of its shortcomings and provided erroneous test results. to patients after taking blood samples not through its so-called miracle technology, but modified commercial laboratory equipment.

“At Theranos, they just didn’t tell people that they were using third-party devices to test blood because it was not in line with the story they were offering,” Prosecutor Schenk told the jury. “It was just a secret to Theranos.”

It is of course not a crime for a private company to keep certain things confidential. But prosecutors say that when Holmes told investors and potential backers that Theranos had never used third-party devices to test blood samples, it was an intentional lie aimed at recruiting investors who amounted to criminal fraud.

In total, Holmes faces 11 fraud-related charges linked to allegedly cheated investors and patients. If the jury returns a guilty verdict on any of the charges, Holmes faces the maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison, although legal experts expect her to be sentenced to a much longer term. slight. If convicted, the exact sentence would be determined at a later date by the presiding judge, US District Judge Edward Davila.

It is unusual for an executive of a tech company to face criminal charges due to bankruptcy. Some observers see the Holmes trial as a referendum on the tech industry, which embraces bold and eccentric founders who break the rules to disrupt industries. Others are more skeptical, pointing out that many large Silicon Valley venture capitalists never backed Theranos, and that the company’s inflated promises were particularly blatant and out of the ordinary in the startup world.

The jury will assess how the alleged abuse affected Holmes’ mental state and actions

On the witness stand, Holmes said that Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, her ex-boyfriend who was number 2 in Theranos, regularly berated and emotionally and physically abused her, allegations she did not make publicly. before the trial.

Legal experts have questioned whether this testimony would help or hurt Holmes, as it is unusual to make allegations of domestic violence in a white-collar criminal trial. At the same time, others have told such a poignant story of surviving alleged mistreatment by a partner 19 years her senior who may resonate with jurors.

The introduction of the abuse allegations put the government in an awkward position, forcing the predominantly male legal team to question Holmes’ accusations and try to dig into his story. It created some uncomfortable moments in the courtroom, with prosecutors ordering Holmes to read intimate texts and emails she shared with Balwani aloud. At times, she gushed over the stand.

In his closing remarks, Prosecutor Schenk attempted to draw a distinction: he said returning a guilty verdict was not the same as dismissing Holmes’ charges against Balwani.

“Your verdict does not validate his allegations of abuse,” he said. “You don’t need to decide whether these abuses took place to reach a verdict.”

A lawyer for Balwani has denied the abuse allegations. He faces another fraud trial on the same counts in February.

In some of Downey’s final moments before the jury, he put together a list of Theranos board members. It included the former CEO of Wells Fargo, a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

“Do you think,” he asked the jury, “that Ms. Holmes, as part of her job at Theranos, decided that she would assemble this group of individuals for the purpose of carrying out a criminal conspiracy? “