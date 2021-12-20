Zegna to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange following business combination





Italian luxury group Ermenegildo Zegna has announced the completion of its merger with Investinustrail Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by investment subsidiaries of Investindustrail. The newly merged company is also expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol ZGN on December 20. Zegna Group CEO Ermenegildo Zegna will ring the opening bell on the Exchange, accompanied by Thom Browne, members of the Zegna Group management teams and Thom Browne, members of the Zegna Board of Directors and the Chairman of the Industrial Advisory Board and Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. The Zegna family will remain the majority shareholder and will continue their long-term management of the company with a stake of almost 66%. According to a statement, based on the value of the transaction, the merged entity is expected to have an enterprise value of $ 3.7 billion, an initial market capitalization of $ 2.4 billion and will be well capitalized. Today marks a monumental milestone for Zegna and marks the start of an exciting and crucial new chapter in our 111-year legacy, Zegna said. What started as a woolen mill built by my grandfather has now grown into a modern, publicly traded luxury group with a one-of-a-kind manufacturing platform, sophisticated digital operations, and global scale and reach. We are well positioned to accelerate the successful strategies of the two main brands of the Zegna Group, Zegna and Thom Browne, while continuing to build on our heritage, our ethic of sustainability and the unique craftsmanship that has made our name synonymous. of excellence and luxury around the world. We will continue to meet the changing needs of our customers while striving to attract new, younger customers through exciting collaborations and digital innovation across the Group. According to the founder of Investindustrial and chairman of the Industrial Advisory Board, Andrea Bonomi, the merger with Zegna has generated a positive reaction from the markets, investors and the financial community. She added: This excitement is evidenced by the amount of capital that has been raised to support the transaction, as well as the participation of large institutional investors.

