Stock futures drop more than 1% ahead of shortened holiday week

Equity futures were down Monday morning after a losing week as investors continued to fight the resurgence of Covid cases and an upcoming change in the Federal Reserve’s accommodative monetary policy.

Futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 400 points, or 1.15%. S&P 500 futures were down 1.2% and Nasdaq-100 futures were down 1.4%.

The omicron variant is raging across the world as the winter holiday season approaches. The strain was found by testing in43 of the 50 US statesand around 90 countries, and the number of cases doubles in 1.5 to 3 days in areas of community transmission, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday.

Cases in the United States enter the end of the year with more than 156,000 reported on Friday, according to CDC data.

The trend in futures contracts “reflects growing uncertainty over whether Omicron’s push will lead to further widespread economic shutdowns, an unexpected suspension of additional fiscal stimulus from President Biden’s Build Back Better plan, and a breach by the S&P 500 index of its 50-day average move, ”said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at theLeutholdGroup.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell below 1.40% on fears that omicron could slow the economic recovery, while keeping inflation high.

The reopening games were once again the biggest losers in pre-market trading on Monday. Royal Caribbean lost 4%. United Airlines and Southwest fell more than 3% each. Darden restaurants also lost 3%. Equities in energy, banks, industrials and retailers were also broadly lower at the start of the session.

Moderna was 5% higher after he said his vaccine booster dose offered significant protection against omicron.

Politically, Senator Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat from West Virginia, said on Sunday that he would not support the Biden administration’s “Build Back Better” plan. Manchin’s move is likely to kill the $ 1.75 trillion social spending and climate policy bill as it stands.

Goldman Sachs cut its GDP forecast on the Manchin News, lowering its forecast for the first quarter of 2022 to 2% from 3%. The firm also lowered its growth forecast for the second and third quarters.

“In light of Manchin’s comments, the odds have clearly diminished and we will remove the assumption from our forecast,” wrote Goldman economist Jan Hatzius. “With the headline CPI hitting 7% over the next few months in our forecast before it starts to decline, the inflation concerns that Senator Manchin and others have already expressed are likely to persist, making the more difficult passage. “

Major averages come out of a negative week, with the S&P 500 falling 1.9%. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite fell nearly 3% last week as investors ditched high-end growth stocks in anticipation of an interest rate hike, while the Dow fell 1.7%.

Some investors are hoping for a Santa Claus rally by the end of the year, which assumes a positive market performance in the last five trading days of the year and the first two trading days of January, according toAlmanac of the stock market operator.

“On the one hand, parts of the market are oversold,” Adam Crisafulli, founder of Vital Knowledge, said in a note. However, the “aggressive buy-down” mentality, which has proven so profitable over the past 1.5+ years, particularly in the multiple and high corners of the market, has been supported by a tidal wave. stimulus which is now retreating. “

Last week, the Fed announced a more aggressive plan to cut back on asset purchases and said it would potentially raise interest rates three times next year.