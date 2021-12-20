Ronchess Global Resources Plc lists its shares on the Nigerian stock exchange, targets naira 7.3 billion





Nigerian construction giant Ronchess Global Resources Plc has been listed on the Nigeria Stock Exchange, with common shares of N1 company each listed on N81 on the Growth Board of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) with zero liability. The company recently obtained approval to list 91 million units of its shares as an IPO, with Mainstreet Capital Limited as issuing house / financial adviser and FSDH Capital Limited as securities broker. . The approval follows the Securities and Exchange Commission approval earlier in August 2021 for listing. Ronchess Global Resources Plc is one of the leading providers of traffic solutions, construction and procurement services in Nigeria. Founded in 2008 by Jackson Ukuevo, who is also the CEO and currently oversees over 600 employees, Ronchess Global Resources Plc has grown into one of the leading solutions providers in the country. With a leadership style focused on inspiration and motivation, Jackson has turned the company into a business that generates revenues of millions of dollars and billions of naira per year. It is long overdue and we have invested our time, effort and experience to list on the Nigerian Stock Exchange without any liability, Jackson Ukuevo said. For 13 years, Ronchess Global Resources has been committed to meeting the highest standards in the industry, introducing technologies, environmentally friendly or recycled materials and new construction techniques to increase the longevity of road networks. and sustainable roads to reduce maintenance costs. The new listing will provide direct access to new markets, invest in new projects and facilitate opportunities to expand income options for both the company and our shareholders. The firm’s massive customer base includes Federal Ministry of Works, Kaduna State Government, Lagos State Government, River State Government, State Government of Delta, Edo State Government, Enugu State Government, Ogun State, Niger State Government, Government, Akwa State Government Ibom, Cross River State Government and Oyo State Government. The others are HI-TECH Construction Company, Lekki Concession Company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Reynolds Construction Company Limited, PW Nigeria Limited, FCDA, FCT, Abuja, SETRACO Nigeria Limited, Flourmill Nigeria Plc, Lubric Construction Company, Hartland Nigeria Limited, Parkview Estate, J. Harnel & Co. Ltd., UNAAB, LASTMA, ARAB Contractors and Planet Project. The company has years of experience and skill in mechanized road markings, the design and installation of traffic signs, traffic lights and intelligent traffic and transportation data systems. It also offers excellent services in road construction, private, commercial and municipal building construction, open view fence and parametric fence construction.

