Orezone to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on December 23, 2021





Content of the article VANCOUVER, British Columbia, December 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX.V: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) (the Company or Orezone) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) after graduating from the TSX Venture Exchange. The common shares (ORE) and warrants of the Company (ORE.WT) will begin trading on the TSX at the opening of the market on December 23, 2021 and trading of the common shares and warrants of Orezones will then be delisted from the TSXV. Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Content of the article The ticker symbol for the common shares on the TSX will continue to be ORE and the warrants will continue to be ORE.WT. The company’s common shares will continue to be listed on the OTCQX under the symbol ORZCF. Mr. Patrick Downey, President and CEO of the company, commented: “Graduation from the Toronto Stock Exchange is the next logical step in Orezones’ transition to becoming a producer. As construction of the Bombor Gold Project progresses, we seek to increase our market value and expand our shareholder base nationally and internationally. Holders of Shares and Warrants are not required to take any action in obtaining the security on the TSX. About Orezone Gold Corporation Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX.V: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a Canadian development company that owns a 90% stake in Bombor, one of the largest untapped gold deposits in Burkina Faso. Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Content of the article 2019 feasibility study highlights Bombor as an attractive, ready-to-go gold project with expected annual gold production of 118,000 ounces over a life span of 13+ years at an all-in sustaining cost of 730 US $ / ounce with an after-tax payback of 2.5 years at an assumed gold price of US $ 1,300 / ounce. Bombor relies on a mineral resource base of over 5 million ounces of gold and has significant expansion potential. Orezone is fully funded to bring Bombor into production and mine construction is on schedule and on budget with the first gold pour scheduled for the third quarter of 2022. Patrick downey

President and CEO Vanessa pickering

Manager, Investor Relations Tel: 1 778 945 8977 / Toll free: 1 888 673 0663

[email protected] / www.orezone.com For more information, please contact Orezone at +1(778)945-8977 or visit the company’s website at www.orezone.com . Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Share this article on your social network Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Featured Articles from the Financial Post Sign up to receive the best daily stories from the Financial Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking the subscribe button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thank you for your registration! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder. The next issue of Financial Post Top Stories will be in your inbox soon. We encountered a problem while registering. Try Again

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://financialpost.com/globe-newswire/orezone-will-commence-trading-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange-on-december-23-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos