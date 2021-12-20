Dow futures dip to 600 points, as Omicron fears markets will rock and Biden’s stimulus package to falter on Manchin’s U-turn





Omicron has caused volatility in stocks. AP Photo / Richard Drew Dow Jones futures fell as much as 610 points on Monday as concerns over Omicron rocked stock markets.

Investors were also concerned about Democratic Senator Joe Manchin’s rejection of Biden’s “Build Back Better” stimulus package.

The Netherlands is now stranded as Omicron spreads rapidly, and US medical adviser Anthony Fauci has warned of heavy pressure on hospitals. Dow Jones futures fell as much as 610 points in European trading on Monday, as Omicron’s rapid spread spooked investors and after Sen. Joe Manchin likely killed off the ‘Build Back Better’ plan of $ 1.75 trillion from President Joe Biden. Dow Jones Industrials Futures were down 1.24%, or 437 points, as of 5:50 a.m. ET on Monday, after previously falling 1.72%, or 608 points. S&P 500 futures fell 1.37%, while Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.56%. Analysts said the low volumes added to the volatility. The drop came after the major US stock indexes closed a volatile week down. In Europe, shares fell in the open as governments considered imposing new restrictions on travel and the economy in an attempt to curb the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The continent-wide Stoxx 600 was down 1.6%, coming back from a 2.46% decline earlier. London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.17%. Asian stocks also slipped overnight. The Chinese CSI 300 lost 1.5% despite the central bank’s reduction of a key interest rate, its 1-year Loan Prime Rate, by 5 basis points. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fell 2.13%. The Omicron variant first discovered in southern Africa in late November is spreading in the UK and is now spreading rapidly to the US and Europe. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to the US President, said sunday that US hospitals could become “very stressed” in a week or two as Omicron’s cases spread, although he said a lockdown is unlikely. The Netherlands government imposed a new lockdown from Sunday and a handful of countries have blocked travel from the UK. This worried investors about the economic impact of the new variant. “The markets this week and next will be for day traders with nerves of steel and deep pockets,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda, said in a note. “The winner in December is V for volatility.” U.S. stock markets will be closed on Friday, December 24, with Christmas Day falling on a Saturday. Read more: 29-year-old market vet shares 5 indicators that show why the perfect storm is brewing for stocks to experience a massive slowdown as the Fed prepares to withdraw support entirely in the coming months The comments by Manchin, a Democratic senator from West Virginia, which also weighed on the minds of investors, have everything except tank Social spending and Biden’s nearly $ 2 trillion climate plan. “I cannot vote to continue with this bill,” Manchin told Fox News. Goldman Sachs downgraded its forecast for the US economy after Manchin’s decision. The bank said it now saw growth of 2% in the first quarter, down from 3% previously. It also lowered its forecasts for the second and third quarters. The central bankers’ decisive pivot towards a firmer stance on inflation is also in the minds of investors by 2022. The Bank of England became the first major central bank to raise interest rates last week after inflation hit a decade high. The Federal Reserve is now talking much harsher on pricing, with the market divided over whether the first interest rate hike will come in March or May. Bond yields fell as investors sought the safety of government securities. The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury index fell 13 basis points for the last time to 1.389%. Yields move in the opposite direction to prices. Oil prices have fallen sharply as traders bet new coronavirus restrictions will dampen demand for fuel. Brent crude was down 3.24% to $ 71.14 per barrel, while WTI crude was down 3.94% to $ 60.07 per barrel.

