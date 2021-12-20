Symphony of the Seas cruise ship: 48 passengers tested positive for Covid-19





(CNN) Despite strict measures supposed to keep oceanic cruises Covid-free, operator Royal Caribbean says at least 48 people aboard one of its ships that docked in Miami this weekend have tested positive for the virus. The Symphony of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship, was carrying more than 6,000 passengers and crew on a week-long trip to the Caribbean when a guest tested positive, which resulted in resulted in a broader contact tracing, according to Royal Caribbean. The cruise ships had been touted as one of the “safest” vacations available back in the summer of 2021 when the cruise industry restarted in the United States with new Covid protocols, following an extended pandemic shutdown. The Symphony of the Seas carried 6,091 passengers and crew. In a statement, Royal Caribbean said a guest tested positive during the trip and subsequent cases were detected as a result of contact tracing. He said 95% on board were fully vaccinated. Of those who have since tested positive, 98% were fully vaccinated. The total number of cases was 0.78% of the population on board. It is not yet clear whether the highly infectious variant of the Omicron coronavirus, which is currently spreading rapidly around the world, was responsible for the detected cases. Royal Caribbean the rules dictate that all travelers on board a ship aged 12 and over must be fully immunized and test negative before departure. The cruise line says it “strongly recommends” that guests receive a pre-departure booster, but this is currently not mandatory. Crew members should also be fully immunized and tested “at least once a week”. Unvaccinated children aboard the Symphony of the Seas were required to present a negative PCR, as well as a negative test at the terminal before departure. “Mild symptoms” Royal Caribbean says it is also implementing additional health and safety measures, such as improved cleaning. On US-based cruises, masks must now be worn in indoor public spaces – this policy was recently updated to expand mask wearing requirements for fully vaccinated passengers. “Each person quickly went into quarantine,” reads a Royal Caribbean statement on the Symphony of the Seas outbreak. “Everyone who tested positive was asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, and we are constantly monitoring their health.” The Symphony of the Seas departed Miami, Florida on December 11, stopping at the Caribbean ports of St. Martin and St. Thomas, as well as on Royal Caribbean’s private island called CocoCay. The cruise line says in its statement that it landed six positive cases earlier in the cruise, while other positive travelers disembarked on December 18, at the end of the trip. The cruise line added that future trips by Symphony of the Seas have not been affected. Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the industry body that represents the world’s major cruise lines, said in a statement provided to CNN Travel that it “is monitoring developments related to the Omicron variant and remains closely engaged. with local and national authorities in places where cruises sail. “ The CLIA said onboard protocols such as testing, vaccination and mask wearing “were designed with variations in mind.” The association added that its member cruise lines will continue to take a “proactive approach” to responding to the pandemic as it develops. Earlier in December, a wave of positive Covid cases have been reported aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s Breakaway ship, departing from New Orleans. Top photo courtesy of Daniel Slim / AFP / Getty Images CNN’s Lechelle Benken contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/cruise-ship-royal-caribbean-covid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos