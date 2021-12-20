Why Wall Street can’t ignore the upcoming Quartz meme stock

In early 2021, no one would have suspected that GameStop, then seen as a mall relic, was about to embark on a dizzying rally that would reconfigure Wall Street’s power dynamics.

But by the end of January, mass internet fervor had pushed the company’s stock price to $ 325, from $ 19 earlier this month. Today, it is still hovering around $ 160, which is an eight-fold jump since its trading frenzy began. Backed by a group of passionate retail investors committed to prowl, the action defied the gravitational pull that ultimately brought the buzzing listed companies back to values ​​consistent with their business realities.

Almost a year after the WallStreetBets communities on Reddit and Discord orchestrated a massive squeeze on GameStop stocks, analysts and pundits say the ordeal has not fundamentally changed the mechanics of Wall Street. But the rise of the retail trader and the potential for mass coordinated buy and sell programs around popular memes stocks like GameStop are here to stay.

What is a stock of memes?

The very stock craze is a byproduct of a larger retail investor boom that has seen millions of people flood the stock market after brokerage firms introduced no-cost trading. Ten million people open brokerage accounts in the first half of 2020, according to estimates by JMP Securities.

Brokerage apps like Robinhood, along with investor communities on Reddit and Discord, have helped gamify stock transactions and attract a new cadre of investors with a different agenda than the traditional institutional investor or investor. of the day trader.

How did GameStop turn into a memes store?

This explains how GameStop, a losing video game vendor, became a store of memes. Some editors, including financial analyst Keith Gill, known as DeepFollowValue and RoaringKitty, argued since 2019 that the stock was undervalued because Wall Street did not understand the company’s role in the video game industry and its potential to reinvent itself. In 2021, they attacked institutional investors betting the opposite by selling short more than 100% of the actions of GameStops. The short historical squeeze that followed has reframed popular conceptions about retail investors: they are now seen as a contingent that can operate with numbers and force.

The good news is that Robinhood, WallStreetBets and Reddit have energized retail investors and brought a lot of people to the market, said Michael Pachter, GameStop analyst at Wedbush Securities. But the bad news is that they are usually misinformed investors and they play the trends and it usually ends badly.

Not only are there more retail traders, they are behaving differently as well. The boom in retail has popularized more complex and riskier financial investments. Many of these investors are now familiar with margin trading, options trading, they understand shorting, said Kelly Shue, professor of finance at the Yale School of Management. They have become in some ways more sophisticated, but also much more heavily indebted. Shue believes that the widespread trading of retail margins could potentially create more volatility in the market.

How to make money with meme stocks

Meme stock mania has also changed the way other players in the stock market act. For example, movie company AMC Entertainment, whose shares have jumped more than 600% since the start of 2021, tackled its meme status head-on, which GameStop was loath to do. CEO Adam Aron tweets frequently to piss off his investor base and engages in lengthy income calls where he answers questions from the masses. He even gave out free popcorn.

Aron treats AMC stocks like a consumer product because, well, it is. While institutional investors typically own the majority of shares in a given company, retail traders own 70% of AMC’s shares. And Aron isn’t just aiming for a higher stock price: he and the board have repeatedly issued more shares over the past year, signaling that they think his price is too high. .

Institutional investors vs individual investors

Stocks meme haven’t fundamentally changed short selling on Wall Street, but institutional investors have been more reluctant to publicly disclose let alone show short positions in certain stocks, especially if they are nostalgic brands. like most meme actions (e.g. GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry, Bedbath and beyond.)

Shorts learn to be more disciplined to step out of their positions when the going against them, Pachter said. And I think real smart shorts are like Don’t run away from the monkeys. Don’t fight the monkeys. Because monkeys don’t always behave rationally.

The new focus on short selling may have prompted regulators to take a closer look at the practice. A new rule proposed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission could demand greater transparency in reporting securities lending activities. Short sellers basically borrow stocks from lenders, sell them, and try to buy back the stocks for a lower price. The new rule would require those lenders to report the loan to a third party like the Financial Sector Regulatory Authority (FINRA), which would make the disclosure public.

The Justice Department is also investigating the relationship between short-selling hedge funds and research firms to determine if they have engaged in illegal behavior. The news even delighted traders, which many believe shorting to be predatory.

The drunk guy at the poker table

Jaime Rogozinski, who founded the WallStreetBets subreddit in 2012 as a place to discuss ambitious, even risky investments, described the arrival of mem traders in the markets with a simple analogy:

If you’ve been sitting at a poker table with eight people for 50 years and they’re all really good at the game, and then the drunk guy comes and sits at the table and all of a sudden he’s all-in on a two seven, not because he is bluffing, but because he thinks he has the best hand, it messes up, says Rogozinski who is no longer part of the group.

Everyone is still playing poker, all the players are still there, but when the drunk guy makes a move, you have to understand that this person’s logic is different. This people logic can even include, I don’t care if I lose. It is impossible to fight.

The memes traders may not have turned Wall Street upside down, but they sent a clear message: Ignore us at your own risk.