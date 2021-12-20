Chilean stock market collapses following leftist Boric’s election victory



Chilean President-elect Gabriel Boric waves to his supporters after delivering his victory speech in Santiago on December 19, 2021

SANTIAGO – The Chilean stock market and peso were beaten on Monday after left-wing millennial Gabriel Boric became the country’s youngest elected president with a surprisingly substantial victory over his far-right rival.

After a night of celebrations on the streets at the end of a polarizing second-round race, the SP IPSA Index opened 6.83% lower, before gaining ground.

The peso fell 3.02% to the US dollar to open the day to a historic high of 872.61.

In November, the IPSA index gained over 9% when far-right fiscal conservative Jose Antonio Kast topped the first round of elections.

The peso then rebounded 3.5% to 800 to the dollar.

Boric, 35, garnered nearly 56% of the vote against 44% for Kast, who conceded before the final result was even known.

Tens of thousands of Chileans took to the streets of the capital and other cities to celebrate Boric’s victory, honking their horns in approval, holding up pro-Boric placards, waving the rainbow LGBTQ flag and shouting: “Long live Chile!”

Fireworks lit the sky for hours.

Boric had campaigned on the promise of installing a “social welfare” state, raising taxes and social spending in a country with one of the world’s biggest gaps between rich and poor.

Described as “communist” by his detractors, he pledged Sunday in his first official speech to “extend social rights” in Chile, but with “fiscal responsibility”.

“We will do it by protecting our macro economy, we will do it well … to improve pensions and health care,” he said.

– “Grand triumph” –

Kast congratulated Boric, who heads an alliance that includes the Chilean Communist Party, for a “great triumph”.

“From today he is the elected president of Chile and he deserves all our respect and our constructive cooperation. Chile always comes first.”

Kast is an apologist for the brutal dictator Augusto Pinochet and his neoliberal economic model, credited with Chile’s relative wealth but blamed for its deep-rooted social inequalities.

He opposes same-sex marriage, contraception and abortion, and initially pledged to shut down the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, a promise he later recanted.

According to a projection by the Chilean electoral body of Servel, the turnout has exceeded 55%, a record since voting became voluntary in 2012.

Boric won by a margin of nearly a million out of 8.3 million ballots cast by 15 million eligible voters.

“It is clear that more young people have come out, it seems clear (…) that Boric has succeeded in mobilizing the most difficult segment to mobilize, which is the youth segment,” Claudia Heiss told AFP of the University of Chile.

“All the anti-rights (Kast), anti-women, anti-homosexual talk, I think that has helped mobilize this young segment,” she added.

The new president will face the difficult task of healing a society reeling from a polarizing campaign filled with adversarial attacks and attacks of disinformation.

For a country that has voted centrist since Pinochet’s democratic ouster 31 years ago, it was a difficult choice between two opposing political outsiders.

Boric reiterated on Sunday his plans for “a more humane Chile, a more dignified Chile, a more egalitarian Chile”.

– ‘President of all Chileans’ –

Congratulations are pouring in from elsewhere in Latin America, from ex-Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel and Argentinian Alberto Fernandez on the left, to right-wing presidents Ivan Duque of Colombia and Guillermo Lasso from Ecuador.

Boric’s Frente Amplio (Front large) has never been in government.

Chile is going through a profound transformation after having voted overwhelmingly last year in favor of the development of a new constitution to replace the one promulgated under Pinochet.

The 2020 referendum was a response to an anti-inequality social uprising in 2019 that left dozens dead.

The drafting process, in the hands of a mostly left-wing body elected in May, is due to culminate in a constitution for approval next year, under the oversight of the new president.

Boric will be inaugurated in March of next year.