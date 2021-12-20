Nasdaq leads Wall Street crash as Omicron shakes global markets

US stocks slumped on Monday as tech stocks led the downside with steep declines as investors pulled out of risky markets ahead of a shortened holiday week amid a rise in global Omicron infections and concerns persistent regarding the impact of rising inflation.

In Europe, where the variant appears to be accelerating the fastest, new travel restrictions are being imposed by France and Germany, while the Netherlands issued new lockdown orders on Sunday that could be taken over by countries neighbors over the next few days.

In the United States, outbreaks in New York have sparked new warnings on indoor gatherings, with several Broadway shows canceled, as sports teams across the country have been hit with multiple infections, delays match and restrictions on overseas travel.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease expert, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that Omicron “is raging around the world,” making the need for Americans to get a third vaccination dose more crucial than ever.

The WHO said Omicron infections doubled every 1.5 to 3 days, while U.S. health officials said they had been identified in at least 43 of the country’s 50 states.

At the same time, the announcement of the cancellation of the World Economic Forum in Davos for the third year in a row also reminded markets of the seriousness of the recent Omicron outbreak.

U.S. markets could also feel the impact of Democratic Senator Joe Manchin’s decision to withdraw support for President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” program, a move that likely puts the stimulus bill at $ 1.75 trillion. dollars in serious or even fatal danger.

Goldman Sachs, in fact, cut its first quarter growth forecast to 2% from 3%, noting that the US fiscal impulse “will turn a little more negative than we expected” following the Manchin decision. .

Oddly enough, even as concerns about faster inflation and higher interest rates continue to weigh on tech stocks, yields on Treasury bonds have been significantly lower in overnight trading, investors said. expecting slower growth prospects tied to both the Omicron push and the potential impact of a hawkish federal government. Reserve.

Yields on the 10-year benchmark notes traded at 1.391% in the early hours of New York, even as the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, rose 0. .05% to 96.599.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 600 points in the opening hour of trade, while the S&P 500 lost 72 points at Friday’s close.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 230 points in a move that extends the combined loss of around 3% from last week, pegging the tech-focused benchmark at some 8.4% from the all-time high reached on November 22 .

On the vaccine front, Moderna (MRNA) – Get the report from Moderna, Inc. gained 1.2% after the drugmaker said its booster shot caused a significant surge in antibodies capable of fighting the Omicron variant.

Oracle (ORCL) – Get the Oracle Corporation Report added to record year of mergers and acquisitions with $ 28.3 billion for electronic medical records company Cerner (CERN) – Get the Cerner Corporation report, while rocket companies (RKT) – Get the Class A report from Rocket Companies Inc fell 3% after revealing plans to pay $ 1.3 billion for personal finance app Truebill.

Other moving actions include Biogen (BIIB) – Get the report from Biogen Inc., which gained 1.2% after revealing plans to halve the price of its Alzheimer’s drug as it seeks to expand the global market for the recently approved treatment.

In Europe, the region-wide Stoxx 600 fell 1.3% by mid-afternoon in Frankfurt, pushing energy and tech stocks lower, as oil prices fell in a context of declining demand.

WTI futures for February delivery were $ 3.40 lower from Friday’s close to change hands at $ 687.38 per barrel 3.01 to $ 71.52 per barrel.

In Asia, equities extended their recent decline even as the People’s Bank of China cut its benchmark prime lending rate for the first time since the peak of the 2020 pandemic in a bid to induce liquidity for banks. companies in the world’s second-largest economy.

The region-wide MSCI Ex-Japan Index was down 1.8% as the final hours of trading approached, while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo closed down 2.13% at 27 937.81 points.