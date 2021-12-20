Cruise ship passengers tested positive for COVID on Royal Caribbean

Forty-eight people aboard the Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seasship which ended a seven-day navigationin Miami on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 while on the cruise, the cruise line said in an updated statement shared Monday morning.

Those 48 people who tested positive represented 0.78% of the 6,091 passengers and crew aboard the Symphony of the Seas, which departed Miami on December 11 and called in St. Martin, St. Thomas and Perfect Day in CocoCay (Royal Caribbean’s private island) said the cruise line in an updated statement provided Monday morning by spokesperson Lyan Sierra-Caro.

Initially, the cruise line reported 44 cases on board. “This number (48) includes four additional close contacts who were identified as positive for COVID-19 at the end of the trip,” Sierra-Caro said Monday. “The guests were quarantined on board and assisted with the arrival of the ships on December 18.”

All passengers 12 years of age and over had to be fully vaccinated and test negative to board the Symphony of the Seas. The ship sailed with 95% of the community on board fully vaccinated on the December 11-18 cruise, with 98% of those who tested positive being fully vaccinated, Royal Caribbean said.

On Saturday, the cruise line also informed passengers of this trip and two more (a sail that left on December 4 and one that left on December 18) that a passenger who sailed on the same ship earlier this month tested positive for the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“We have been informed by the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) that a guest aboard our cruise on December 4 has tested positive and has been identified as an omicron,” Sierra said on Saturday. -Caro. “They (CDC) have asked us to inform guests about the navigation the one that ended today and the one in progress.”

In the email to passengers who took part in the three Symphony of the Seas cruises, Royal Caribbean explained what had happened.

“This guest has not reported any symptoms to our onboard medical teams as outlined in our health protocols,” the cruise line passenger said in a copy of the email obtained by USA TODAY.

The 48 cases from the recently disembarked cruise “were found following immediate identification of close contacts after a guest tested positive,” Sierra-Caro said, noting that each person was quickly quarantined . “Everyone who has tested positive is asymptomatic and we are continuously monitoring their health.

Initially, Royal Caribbean said all those who tested positive were asymptomatic. In the statement on Monday morning, he said that “all those who tested positive were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, and we are constantly monitoring their health.”

Six passengers disembarked earlier on the cruise and were transported home. The rest of the passengers were assisted on Saturday when disembarking in Miami, Sierra-Caro said.

In the email to passengers, Royal Caribbean said the cases of the December 11 departure were “unrelated to the omicron case of the guest who sailed on December 4”.

It is not immediately clear why the cases were unrelated.

The cruise line has advised passengers to go to a certified testing center three to five days after disembarkation, according to CDC guidelines.

On Saturday, the CDC said in a statement that the agency was aware of the situation on Symphony of the Seas and that it was “working with RCI to gather more information on cases and possible exposures, and RCI will collect information. current specimens travel for genetic sequencing. “

On the CDC cruise ship color status list, Symphony of the Seas is yellow, indicating that the CDC has investigated and the ship remains under observation, the agency said.

Passengers say Royal Caribbean was overwhelmed

Connor O’Dell, 29, from Orlando, Florida, was traveling with a group of 12 aboard the Symphony of the Seas which ended on Saturday. Six of his travel companions have tested positive for COVID. Everyone in their group was fully immunized and most had received a booster, O’Dell said.

O’Delland, her fiancé, James Johnson, 36, tested negative, he said.

The first person to test positive in their group was Johnson’s aunt, who is 66 and at high risk for COVID, O’Dell said. She was symptomatic and reported her symptoms to Royal Caribbean on Thursday during the cruise.

“She was very symptomatic,” said O’Dell, noting that she had a bad cough and a sore throat, and that neither a doctor nor a nurse gave her a thorough physical examination or asked her any questions. on pre-existing conditions. “We all knew the risks of boarding the ship, the problem was we were promised a set of protocols (or) adequate medical personnel and they were never followed.”

It took about four hours for a nurse to come in and administer a COVID test and get a result.aunt johnsonwas then quarantined for the remainder of the trip.

Johnson said he contacted medical staff and, after several attempts, contacted a nurse who told him they were understaffed. He asked if the ship’s medical team could monitor his aunt.Her aunt received a call the next day.

Outside of their group, she was the only one to be checked in by the cruise line, even after five other people tested positive, Johnson said.

Johnson and O’Dell went into self-quarantine, but were later told they could leave their cabin after returning positive from Johnson’s aunt, even though they had spent time together as a group.

“We kept asking ‘are you sure we can go?’,” Johnson said. After half an hour, O’Dell said the crew asked them to self-isolate again.

Johnson said they received conflicting results with her cousin learning she had tested positive and then later said it was actually her boyfriend who tested positive.

“They were so overwhelmed,” Johnson said. “They kept saying something (and then) changing what they said. It was all so confusing,” he said.

When asked to comment on whether staff were overwhelmed and protocol not being followed properly, Sierra-Caro said it was not.

“Our staff were able to handle all cases on board and we followed all of our testing and quarantine protocols,” Sierra-Caro said.

As omicron spreads, cruise industry says focus on health and safety

Cruise Lines International Association, the cruise industry’s leading trade organization, told USA TODAY on Monday in a statement that health and safety is the cruise industry’s “top priority”.

“Together with our members, we are monitoring developments related to the Omicron variant and remain closely engaged with local and national authorities in locations where cruises depart,” CLIA said in a statement provided by Bari Golin-Blaugrund, vice-president. president of strategic communications.

The CLIA continued that the protocols that include testing, masking, vaccination and other measures were “designed with variations in mind.”