Analysis: after inflation, a bond supply shock could be next for the markets

The dynamics of bond supply and demand are changing

Cbank’s tapering makes markets more exposed to supply

EZ could see positive net supply for first time in years

LONDON, Dec.20 (Reuters) – Central banks, the developed world’s most trusted group of bond buyers, could cut debt purchases next year by up to $ 2 trillion in the big four economies advances, implying a potentially large increase in borrowing from many government fees.

For years, but especially since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted in March 2020, central banks have effectively supported government spending, mopping up a significant chunk of debt hitting markets and preventing yields from rising too high.

But if central banks set a timeline for unwinding the pandemic-era stimulus measures, a shortage of well-rated bonds, especially in Europe, could turn into excess.

JPMorgan estimates that demand for central bank bonds in the United States, Britain, Japan and the eurozone will fall by $ 2 trillion in 2022 after cutting $ 1.7 trillion this year .

He expects US, German and UK 10-year yields to increase by 75, 45 and 55 basis points respectively by the end of 2022, without however specifying the impact of the offer on bonds.

Globally, JPMorgan predicts central banks will drive bond purchases down about $ 3 trillion, translating into an average rise in yields of 20 to 25 basis points.

“I’m not saying next year will be Bond Armageddon – but you have a period where inflation is still stubbornly high, central banks are lagging in terms of rising interest rates, and at the same time. time you have big net offer, ”said Craig Inches, head of rates and treasury at Royal London Asset Management.

“It’s a pretty heady mix for the bond markets.”

The U.S. Federal Reserve will end the phase-out of its $ 120 billion monthly purchases in March. The Bank of England’s £ 895 billion ($ 1.18 trillion) bond buying program ends this month, while the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP ) of 1.85 trillion euros from the European Central Bank ($ 2.09 trillion) will expire in March.

Central banks will not disappear from the markets. To compensate for the withdrawal of the PEPP, the ECB will temporarily double the existing monthly stimulus measures to 40 billion euros, while it, the Fed and the BoE will continue to re-inject the proceeds of maturing bonds into the markets.

But overall, the impact is negative.

Britain could be the most affected market. ING estimates that private investors will need to absorb a net £ 110 billion gilts in 2022 compared to £ 14 billion this year, given the BoE’s bond purchases in 2021 of almost £ 170 billion.

Additionally, the BoE plans to stop reinvesting the proceeds from maturing debt once interest rates hit 0.5%, a level that is possible by mid-2022. Once the rates hit 1%, she can consider selling the bonds she owns.

The UK government’s gross borrowing plans mean an average of £ 120 billion in net issuance annually over the next four years, levels not seen since 2011, according to RLAM’s Inches. He expects 10-year yields to double by the end of 2022, from around 0.75% currently.

UK Gilts Yields Over Two Years

“NO PRICE”

This is in stark contrast to a year ago, when central banks started printing presses.

In the eurozone, yield premiums could rise by 20 to 30 basis points, according to Ralf Preusser, global head of rate research at BofA.

If the markets are correct in pricing a complete end of asset purchases next year, “the rate shock becomes even larger and risks being a very large part of the net positive issuance that we would need to do. ‘absorb for the first time since the European sovereign debt (debt) crisis,’ said Preusser.

“Spreads in Europe are not priced for this,” he added.

BofA supply outlook

France seems particularly vulnerable; it pays a meager 35bp yield premium to Germany, less than a quarter that of Italy, but according to Unicredit it will have the largest volume of debt not covered by ECB purchases. He estimates net emissions at around 120 billion euros in 2022.

The global supply of euros, including European Union bonds, will be the highest since 2015 at 157 billion euros, said Camille de Courcel, head of BNP Paribas’ strategy for G10 rates, Europe.

“The net supply picture changes radically next year in a context of a sharp deceleration in purchases (by the central bank), and given the fact that gross supply will always remain relatively high,” she said. declared.

Estimated ECB purchases versus net issuance in the market

The US offer may be lighter.

ING analysts say the $ 1 trillion annualized reduction in Fed purchases will be offset by a $ 1.5 trillion cut in net Treasury issuance. This means that “the overall net supply pressure will decline by about $ 0.5 trillion,” they told customers.

With continued overseas demand for Treasuries, this should cap 10-year yields – a Reuters poll sees end-2022 levels at 2.08% while most banks expect around 2. 25%. That’s about 85bp more than today, despite a Fed cut and three likely rate hikes.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London and Stefano Rebaudo in Milan; Editing by Sujata Rao and Catherine Evans

