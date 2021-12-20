EPA to tighten fuel consumption standards for cars and light trucks, replacing softer Trump-era standards





The EPA has said that by 2026, the requirements will be “the most ambitious greenhouse gas standards ever set for the light-duty vehicle industry in the United States.”

“The final rule for light vehicles reflects the fundamentals of this administration: we have followed the science, we have listened to stakeholders, and we are setting strong, rigorous standards that will aggressively reduce the pollution that harms people and our environment. planet – and save families’ money at the same time, “EPA administrator Michael S. Regan said in a statement.

The 2023-2026 model year emissions standards will increase by 5-10% each year, reaching 40 miles per gallon on the emissions decal of a 2026 model year vehicle – what consumers are seeing on a new car. The new 40 miles per gallon standard is a slight increase from the 38.2 mpg for 2026 vehicles that the EPA first offered in August.

The Trump-era lower emissions standards, known as the SAFE standards, were a step back from the Obama administration’s car rules and would only have increased to 32 mpg in the year of 2026 mileage. Cars and trucks got 36 mpg. The rule will be published in the Federal Register by the end of the year and will take effect 60 days after. The EPA is also starting to work on more stringent fuel standards for kilometer year 2027 and beyond. “We have retreated under President Trump and we have lost a lot of momentum,” said Margo Oge, chair of the International Council on Clean Transportation, and former Obama EPA official who helped write the rules. emissions from this administration. “These standards will allow the country to move forward again, but we still have a lot of work to do.” According to an agency fact sheet, the new standards will prevent 3.1 billion tonnes of global warming CO2 emissions from being pumped into the atmosphere, cut US gasoline consumption by 360 billion gallons and will save American consumers money at the pumps. The EPA also said the new rule would help steer the U.S. auto market toward electric vehicles, which currently make up a tiny fraction of the cars Americans drive. Electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles made up just 2% of vehicle production in the United States in 2020, according to an estimate from the EPA. The agency said the new final rule could take electric vehicles to a 17% market share by 2026. Raising fuel consumption standards is an important part of President Joe Biden’s global climate agenda. Transportation emissions account for nearly 30% of global greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, the largest part of the total. The new rules go hand in hand with Biden’s ambition to switch to zero-emission vehicles and “will literally unlock hundreds of billions in fuel savings for American consumers,” said Ali Zaidi, national vice president of climate , in a press release. “This is part of a larger win-win game plan for our consumers, our workers and our environment.” In August, Biden announced a target that half of all vehicles sold in the United States by 2030 would be battery electric, fuel cell electric or plug-in hybrids. That goal hit a roadblock this weekend, as West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin announced he was opposed to Biden’s Build Back Better bill, which contains a $ 320 billion proposal for credits. tax for clean energy and electric vehicles. Dan Becker, director of the Safe Climate Transport campaign at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement that the new rules were “Biden’s best chance to keep his promise to protect us from what he calls the existential threat of global warming. climate “, but they are not. t strong enough. “Before the end of this presidential term, the administration must issue long-term standards strong enough to usher in the era of electric vehicles,” Becker said. “They need to fill in the gaps and force automakers to actually deliver electric vehicles, rather than just promising to make them.” Electric vehicle tax credits are important in reducing the cost of electric vehicles and making them more accessible to middle and lower income consumers. Another part of Biden’s EV program – $ 7.5 billion for a nationwide network of EV chargers – has already been passed under the bipartisan infrastructure law. “These financial incentives are very important,” Oge said. “You need both, you need standard federal requirements, and you need incentives.”

