Dow Jones Dips, Nasdaq Close to Correction as Stock Investors Don’t See a Christmas Cavalry Coming to the Rescue

There is a pervasive feeling on Wall Street that there may be little this week to counter a pre-Christmas selling attack.

Markets were trading sharply lower on Monday to enter a truncated trading week, a period notoriously known for low volumes, which can lead to inordinate price swings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average

-1.79%

was down more than 600 points, the S&P 500 index,

-1.71%

was down 1.7% and the Nasdaq Composite Index

-1.83%

was trading down 1.6%, bringing it down more than 7% from its record close on November 19 and putting it in a range to mark a 10% correction.

However, concerns about the spread of omicron and further COVID closures and new travel restrictions in parts of the world raised concerns that the market was heading into a particularly unfavorable trading period, with little support expected from the market. monetary policy or fiscal support from the government on the way soon.

Bringing some support to this notion, President Joe Bidens’ nearly $ 2 trillion spending plan was in dire straits after Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., said on Sunday he could not back it, potentially inflicting a major political loss on Biden and the Democrats and creating doubts about the degree of fiscal stimulus the economy and markets could. see heading towards 2022.

Goldman Sachs analysts viewed the lack of progress on the Bidens Build Back Better initiative as potentially damaging to the gross domestic product of the United States. Goldman lowered the US growth forecast for 2022, citing challenges in negotiations.

On top of that, the Federal Reserve appears poised to hike interest rates three times in 2022 to tackle runaway inflation, with benchmark fed funds rates in a range of 0% to 0.25. %. And there is a growing sense that a tightening of monetary policy – i.e. higher borrowing costs for individuals and businesses – comes at an inopportune time in an attempt to recover after the COVID pandemic which has persisted for more than two years so far.

Other central bankers (with the major exception of China) have also taken a more hawkish, or less accommodating, market stance in response to inflation and some market participants fear that this approach may set the stage for a crisis. major policy error, where the tightening advances to a possible economic recession.

With omicron fears setting in and the Fed moving away from its accommodative stance last week, they were looking for a potential recipe for volatility, wrote Chris Larkin, chief trading officer at E-Trade Financial, in a comment sent. by e-mail.

In addition, the Santa Claus rally is called into question. This means that historically the market has tended to enter a bullish phase during the last eight trading days of the year. But, without a dearth of macro factors and potentially lighter trading volumes given the holidays, we might see some hurdles down the road, Larkin wrote, referring to a seasonal period that includes the last five trading days and both. first sessions of the new year.

Over the weekend, the Netherlands blocked its population until mid-January, and UK authorities would not rule out tighter restrictions before Christmas, with cases hitting record highs and 82,886 more confirmed on Sunday . The British Medical Association has warned that nearly 50,000 doctors, nurses and other National Health Service staff in England could be on sick leave by Christmas Day, unless further measures are taken.

Investors who have yet to check in for the holidays appear to have taken the move as a sign of economic weakness or at least as increased concern that the COVID omicron wave could potentially have a negative impact on the global economy and business conditions. short term, wrote Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, in a note on Monday.

Since the 2008 financial crisis, financial markets have grown accustomed to government support and it is unclear how the prospects for housing shedding and tighter financial conditions over time will impact long-term investment.

Wall Street has previously struggled to reassess assets that were considered highly valued amid escalating price pressures due to supply chain bottlenecks and high demand.