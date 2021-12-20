Wall Street Joins Global Equity Doldrums; S&P 500 down 1.3%

BEIJING Wall Street joins a global meltdown in financial markets on Monday, amid concerns about the impact of the omicron variant, inflation and other forces on the economy.

The S&P 500 was down 1.3% in afternoon trading, following similar declines in Europe and Asia. Shares of oil producers helped lead the way down after the price of U.S. crude fell 3.7% amid concerns over the new variant of the coronavirus could lead factories, planes and drivers to use less fuel.

Omicron may be the scariest force hitting the markets, but it’s not the only one. A proposed $ 2 trillion spending program by the U.S. government took a potential fatal blow over the weekend when an influential senator said he couldn’t back it. Markets also continue to absorb the Federal Reserve’s momentous decision to cut back on aid to the economy more quickly due to rising inflation.

A d

They all combined to bring the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 493 points, or 1.4%, to 34,872 at 2:16 p.m. EST. The Nasdaq composite fell 1.4%, while the German DAX fell 1.9% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 2.1%. Five stocks fell for each of which rose on the New York Stock Exchange.

Omicron threatens to be the Grinch to steal Christmas, Mizuho Banks Vishnu Varathan said in a report. The market prefers security to unpleasant surprises.

With the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, government leaders around the world are weighing the return of restrictions on business and social interactions as many people seem fed up.

The Dutch government began a strict national lockdown on Sunday, while a British official said on Monday it could not guarantee that new restrictions would not be announced this week. The Natural History Museum, one of London’s top attractions, said on Monday it was closing for a week due to a lack of front desk staff.

A d

In the United States, President Joe Biden will announce the new measures he is taking on Tuesday, while issuing a stern warning of what winter will be like for Americans who choose to remain unvaccinated, the press secretary said. from the White House this weekend.

Occidental Petroleum slipped 3.9%, topping a long list of losses in oil stocks. Commodity producers and financial firms also fell sharply amid omicron concerns. Steelmaker Nucor lost 5.8% and Synchrony Financial, which offers branded credit cards and other financial products, fell 5.6%.

Omicrons’ ultimate impact on the economy is unclear. In addition to weakening it by imposing restrictions on businesses, another feared outcome is that it could push inflation even higher. If this results in closures of ports, factories and other key points in long global supply chains leading to customers, already tangled operations could escalate.

A d

These problems helped push consumer prices up 6.8% in November from the previous year, the fastest inflation in nearly four decades.

But some economists argue that omicron could have the opposite effect: If the variant causes blockages or causes consumers to stay at home, economic activity could slow, and with it, the growing demand that has overwhelmed retail chains. supply and pushes up consumer prices.

There have been a lot of pent-up demands that have been met and I think the consumer is increasingly price conscious, said Christopher Harvey, head of equity strategy at Wells Fargo Securities.

In the worst-case scenario, the economy would slow down without relieving the already built-in inflation.

The rapidly spreading Omicron variant appears likely to lead to transient winter cold, Oxford Economics economists Lydia Boussour and Gregory Daco wrote in a research report last week. They say the Federal Reserve could face a tricky task of how to cope with an economic slowdown that coincides with high inflation.

A d

The two-year Treasury yield fell to 0.62% from 0.66% on Friday night. This is a sharp turnaround from its sharp rise in recent months, based on expectations that the Fed may start raising short-term interest rates in 2022 to keep inflation under control.

The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 1.41% from 1.40% on Friday night.

Given high inflation that has lasted longer than expected, the Fed last week targeted an early end of its program to buy billions of dollars of bonds each month, which aims to keep interest rates down. long term low. Many of its members have also said they expect the Fed to hike rates in the short term, which would have a bigger impact, three times in 2022.

Ultra-low rates designed by central banks around the world have been one of the main reasons stocks have skyrocketed in this mostly golden year for investors.

Despite recent concerns about the omicron, the S&P 500 has jumped over 20% this year with relatively few sharp price swings. Almost every time the stocks slumped a bit, bargain hunters would come in to drive the prices back to record highs.

A d

It has been one of the best years of the past century for US stocks when it comes to risk-adjusted returns, according to Goldman Sachs. And the S&P 500 is still less than 4% of its record set two Fridays.

In Asia, the Chinese central bank could be heading in the opposite direction of the Fed and other central banks. It lowered a key interest rate, reducing its one-year prime rate to 0.05%, while leaving the five-year rate and its main policy rate unchanged.

The reduction is a small step towards easing monetary policy without altering efforts to reduce real estate debt, Macquarie’s Larry Hu and Xinyu Ji said in a report. Beijing’s use of multiple interest rates is confusing, drastically reducing the signal if just one is cut, they said

___

AP writers Joe McDonald and Paul Wiseman contributed.