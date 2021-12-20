Nova Scotia reports 485 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday





Nova Scotia reported 485 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, breaking a new daily record of cases. This is the 11th day in a row that the province has announced more than 100 new infections. Despite the continued rise, the latest daily count is not a major leap: the province announced 476 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. There are 317 cases in the central zone, 57 cases in the east zone, 36 cases in the north zone and 75 cases in the west zone, according to a press release from the Department of Health and Wellness. Over the weekend, the province announced a total of 902 new cases. Nine people are now hospitalized with the virus, including two in intensive care. Halifax long-term care home outbreak Nova Scotia also reported an outbreak at Parkstone Enhanced Care in Halifax. A resident and a member of staff have tested positive for the virus, but neither are hospitalized. All staff and residents of the care home are fully immunized, according to a press release from the Department of Health and Wellness. Eligible residents also received their booster injection. Premier Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, are expected to provide an update on COVID-19 Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. EST, which will be broadcast live on cbc.ca/ns. In light of the increase in the number of cases, the province put stricter restrictions on gatherings and businesses on Friday. Some bars and restaurants say they have had to deal with staffing issues, with some having closed due to employees testing positive. The QEII Health Sciences Center said on Friday it would postpone some elective surgeries from Monday. Delay test results Nova Scotia Health said there had been a “significant increase” in the demand for testing. The health agency’s labs performed thousands of tests a day, including 9,198 on Sunday. In a series of tweets on Sunday, the authority said test results normally take 48 to 72 hours and urged members of the public not to book a second COVID-19 test before receiving the results of a first test. Due to the significant increase in # COVID-19[FEMALE[FEMININE testing requirements, please note the following:

– Test results usually take 48 to 72 hours.

– To find out how to receive your test results, please visit: https://t.co/TpK8IM98Zw (1/3) pic.twitter.com/nz4d9R2cy2 –@HealthNS Booking an additional test, he said, lengthens the time to results. He said he was aware that delays can be stressful for people waiting for results, but processes thousands of tests a day. Health Nova Scotia urges members of the public to be patient. Most tests in the province are by appointment only for the moment and can be booked here. There are also several quick test pop-up sites this week. Some people have reported long queues for rapid tests, including at the Hammonds Plains Community Center on Monday, causing traffic to slow down on Hammonds Plains Road. Health Nova Scotia is also offering several walk-in vaccination clinics across the province this week. The province has added 24 other school exhibitions since Friday: Evangeline College in New Minas

Northeast Kings Education Center in Canning

McCulloch Education Center in Pictou

New Glasgow Academy in New Glasgow

North Nova Education Center in New Glasgow

West Pictou Consolidated School in Pictou

Acadian School of PomquetinPompuet

Ash Lee Jefferson Elementary in Fall River

Bedford South School in Bedford

Brookside Junior High at Hatchet Lake

George Bissett Elementary in Dartmouth

Hammonds Plains grouped together in Hammonds Plains

Madeline Symonds Middle School in Hammonds Plains

Millwood High School in Middle Sackville

Oxford School in Halifax

O’Connell Drive Elementary in Porters Lake

Portland Estates Elementary in Dartmouth

Rocky Lake Junior High in Bedford

Sackville High to Lower Sackville

St Josephs Alexander McKay Elementary School in Halifax

St Margarets Bay Elementary School at Head of St Margarets Bay

Dr John Hugh Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish

Saint Andrew High School in Antigonish

Tamarac Education Center in Port Hawkesbury The province maintainsa list of school exhibitions here. Atlantic Canada Case Numbers New Brunswick reported 118 new cases Monday for 1,269 active cases. There are 42 people hospitalized including 17 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 38 new cases on Sunday, and no one at the hospital is linked to the virus.

Prince Edward Island reported 21 new cases Monday for 89 active cases.

