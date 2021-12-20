Opinion: On the stock market, the new year could start with a bang





Investors had to contend with strong swings in sentiment this month, ending a year of checkered risk sentiment.

After sharp declines in stock prices in high-growth companies in late winter and early spring, large-scale buying returned in May and the rest of the summer, followed by an increase in sales from the end of November.

With tumultuous declines over the past month, is this a clear contrarian signal for further gains? Or, with the Federal Reserve accelerating its reduction in quantitative easing and potentially raising official interest rates in 2022, is this the end of the bull run that began in early 2020? For the answers, we turn to the main players: passive investors and the Fed. Passive investors never sell Passive funds, such as exchange-traded funds that invest in the S&P 500 SPX Index,

-1.14% ,

have gained market share for decades and have now reached critical mass of all professionally managed assets. In recent years, traditional valuation metrics like price / sales and market cap / GDP have surpassed all-time highs, and this is no coincidence. Passive strategies are independent of valuation and buy whenever new money comes in. Constant inflows of vehicles, including 401 (k) retirement accounts, allow for constant passive buying, and this momentum could continue and perhaps even accelerate in 2022. The structure of the market suffers under the passive regime, with the same large corporations now the largest holders of almost all U.S. companies, but as this continues, three 800-pound gorillas compete to buy U.S. stocks. The possible cause of December’s volatility RMDs could be the cause of the volatility in December. RMDs, or minimum required distributions, apply to anyone over the age of 70 1/2 who has a retirement account. As the United States ages, with baby boomers entering their 70s, this important demographic not only owns most of the wealth in the United States, but they are also required to sell some of their holdings each. year. The government phased out RMDs in 2020, but they are back in 2021. RMDs negatively impact the stock market, as good financial planning requires you to sell stocks as you get older and buy more stocks. fixed income. Just like in 2018, when required year-end sales knocked an illiquid stock market down by more than 9% in December, RMD may not have finished wreaking havoc in 2021. The good news is. that once the required sales stop, illiquid markets receiving flows may rocket up into the new year. In January 2019, the market recouped almost all of the losses from December 2018. We expect a similar dynamic to unfold in January 2022 if December 2021 ends with more bearish volatility. Fed light the fire, provide the fire extinguisher Repeatedly telegraphed in 2021 is the Federal Reserve’s plan to slow its quantitative easing stimulus program and raise rates in 2022. Americans are unhappy with the rise in commodity prices in 2021, and the Fed’s money printing has been part of the blame game. However, the government bond market seems to doubt the intelligence of a rate hike. As participants factored in the rate hike in 2022, the yield curve for U.S. government bonds flattened significantly. The flattening of the curve is an indication of a policy error by the Fed, namely to raise rates in an environment where economic growth is slowing. Although real-time GDP trackers show high single-digit growth for the U.S. economy in this quarter, the economy will have to fend for itself next year without the stimulus checks that consumers enjoyed in 2021. Without government stimulus, growth will face major headwinds. Higher rates will stifle already lukewarm growth expectations, and the bond market is concerned. Does that mean U.S. stocks will end 2022 in the red? Probably not. The Fed has a backbone made of wet spaghetti. If the stock markets collapse along with growth expectations in 2022, the Fed could eliminate its cutting plans, ditch the higher rates and even add stimulus. As we have seen, Federal Reserve Governors own and trade stocks, and they use their powers to preserve their own wealth. Therefore, even in the face of MSYs, slower growth and rising interest rates, stock markets could rise further in 2022. A hedged approach to indexation could benefit most investors in this strange world. . Strategy covered While what I wrote above is a cynical argument for rising asset prices in 2022, it is certainly not a fundamentals-based argument for staying invested. The authoritarian forces of passive investing and government intervention are a reality in the 2020s, and as we have seen, markets can remain separated from fundamentals for long periods of time. Therefore, we believe that a hedged equity approach will serve investors well. By having a safety net, investors can ride upward trends without risking exposure to a return to fundamentally healthy valuations. Pockets of opportunity Increased volatility can be patient investors’ best friend. Slight periods of investor exits can overwhelm dominant investment vehicles and create great opportunities. The last time that momentum happened was the foreclosure period in early 2020, when some spectacular and quality companies were trading at a discount as panic selling overtook passive buying. Disciplined investors with a plan should be prepared to make long-term investments if opportunities arise in the coming weeks. That said, good luck investing in 2022. Brian Frank is the chief investment officer of the Florida-based company Frank Capital Partners LLC and portfolio manager of the Frank Value Fund.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/in-the-stock-market-the-new-year-may-start-with-a-bang-11640019064 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos