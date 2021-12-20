COVID-19: Nova Scotia breaks record for daily cases for day 5 with 485 cases – Halifax





Nova Scotia broke its daily record for COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row. The province reported 485 new cases of the virus on Monday – the highest number since the pandemic began in 2020. Read more: Dalhousie University, Kings and NSCC will begin winter semester online as COVID-19 spreads in NS. As of Thursday, there were 287 cases. Friday recorded 394, Saturday 426 and Sunday 476. Of Monday’s new cases, 317 were in the central area, which includes the Halifax area. Meanwhile, 57 cases were in the east zone, 36 in the north zone and 75 in the west zone. Nine people are currently hospitalized, including two in intensive care. That’s two more people hospitalized since the province’s last hospitalization update on Friday. The story continues under the ad The number of cases has skyrocketed amid the spread of the Omicron variant. Premier Tim Houston said last week that is a trend the province can expect to see in the coming days. “Nova Scotians, we’re not used to a high number of cases and we don’t like them. But the reality is that the number of cases will continue to remain high. We expect to see a high number of sustained cases over the next few days for sure, ”he said in a briefing on Friday. Trending Stories 7 bodies, including children found in a house in Minnesota. Police say cause of death unknown

High risk of border rules changing abroad, blocking Canadians: Minister “The sheer volume of cases puts incredible pressure on public health and also on our dedicated laboratory professionals. “ On Sunday, the laboratories of the Nova Scotia Health Authority performed 9,198 tests. Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Outbreak in long-term care facilities, school exhibitions The province is reporting an outbreak at Parkstone Enhanced Care in Halifax, where a resident and staff member have tested positive. “All staff and residents are fully immunized and all eligible residents have received a booster injection. Public health is working with the facility to prevent further spread. Increased public health measures and restrictions are in place, ”the province said in a statement. The story continues under the ad In the last three days, 28 schools were notified of an exposure.















0:59

When should you use a COVID-19 antigen test? An infectious disease expert explains





Previous video



Next video



See the link » <br />

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8463430/ns-covid-19-update-dec-20-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos