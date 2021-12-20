The good news as stocks dip? Cash is flowing into equity funds.





Text size



The floor of the New York Stock Exchange begins trading on Monday. Spencer Platt / Getty Images



The stock market may seem pessimistic right now, but investors are increasingly able to grab stocks. It might not drive the market up immediately, but it will at some point. Since Monday afternoon, the

S&P 500

was down almost 4% from its all-time high, reached on December 10. And it’s not just a few giant stocks that are driving the market cap weighted index down. Many actions are abused. the

Equal Weight Invesco S&P 500

the exchange-traded fund (ticker: RSP), which is no more influenced by one stock than another, is down almost 5% from the all-time high reached in mid-November. The pessimism is fueled by the Federal Reserve’s plan to respond to high inflation by rapidly reducing bond purchases it has used to support the economy since the start of the pandemic which opens the door for policymakers to start raising interest rates. The Fed said last week that three rate hikes are being considered for next year, when economic growth is already on the verge of slowing. New lockdowns in Europe in response to the Omicron Covid-19 variant are not making markets any quieter. The market may look like a falling knife, but it’s the one that investors are trying to catch. A net total of around $ 36 billion was poured into equity funds last week, according to Bank of America. This is the highest weekly influx over the past three months. About $ 250 billion has been invested in U.S. equity mutual funds and exchange-traded funds since the start of the year, according to Citigroup, with an average weekly inflow of around $ 5 billion. Today’s equity fund managers are overflowing with cash. Not only is money flowing in their hands, many of them have likely been sellers of stocks during the recent period of market volatility. On average, fund managers who took part in a Bank of America survey hold about 5.1% of their portfolios in cash. This is up from 4.4% just a month ago. More money on the sidelines means that a higher percentage of fund managers’ holdings do not pay off. This sets the bar low for investors to beat in buying stocks, especially if prices are low. Since 2011, the S&P 500 has registered an average gain of 6.5% in the six months after average cash holdings hit 5.1%, according to Bank of America. That’s not to say these returns are going to start arriving particularly soon, the market is in a bad mood right now. But it does mean investors are piling up the dry powder that could potentially fuel the next rally. Write to Jacob Sonenshine at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.barrons.com/articles/stocks-fall-cash-inflows-equities-51640029103 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos