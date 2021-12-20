Inventories and oil continue to drop as Omicron variant raises concerns about recovery





Stocks and oil prices lost further ground on Monday after the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant prompted governments in the developed world to reimpose lockdowns, scaring investors who fear the pandemic could once again suffocate the global economic recovery. The FTSE All-World Index fell 1.3 percent, marking its worst drop in a day since shortly after the discovery of the new variant last month. Wall Street’s S&P 500 also fell 1.1% after falling 1% on Friday, dragged down by stocks in economically sensitive sectors such as financials, commodities and consumer goods. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite fell 1.2%. Oil prices also came under significant selling pressure. Brent, the international benchmark, fell 2.7% to $ 71.52 per barrel, while the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate fell 3.7% to $ 68.23. “Fears of a pandemic have returned to the forefront of investor concerns amid rising cases,” said Stephen Brennock of PVM, a brokerage firm. The Omicron variant sparked a wave of event and travel cancellations, with the World Economic Forum ending plans to hold an annual in-person meeting in Davos in January for the second year in a row. Across Europe, countries are discussing tightening restrictions. The Netherlands on Sunday became the first EU country to enter a nationwide lockdown, closing bars, restaurants and most non-essential stores until at least mid-January. Germany tightened travel restrictions over the weekend and is expected to agree on additional restrictions at a meeting between the government and regional officials on Tuesday. Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, is also under pressure to reimpose controls and has said his government will not hesitate to introduce new measures if necessary. Tatjana Greil Castro, co-head of public procurement at Muzinich, attributed the market decline to the prospect of Omicron-induced lockdowns in Europe and Asia, although she added that volatility was likely exaggerated due to low volumes of trading. transactions before Christmas. Omicron is “one of the biggest problems for the markets right now” as it “clouded the outlook towards the end of the year,” said Jim Reid, strategist at Deutsche Bank. advised In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index fell 1.4%. London’s FTSE 100 fell 1%, France’s Cac 40 fell 0.8% and Germany’s Dax fell 1.9%. Traders also sold assets perceived as safe havens. The yield on 10-year U.S. government bonds climbed 0.02 percentage point to 1.42%, while the 10-year equivalent Bund rose 0.01 percentage point to minus 0.37%. Meanwhile, the United States’ growth prospects have been shaken after Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said he would not vote for President Joe Biden’s flagship bill, Build Back Better, which means that the legislation was unlikely to be passed in its current form, analysts said. Goldman Sachs lowered its forecast for U.S. gross domestic product growth for 2022 from 3% to 2% in the first quarter, from 3.5% to 3% in the second quarter and from 3% to 2.75% in the third. Manchin cited the country’s existing debt levels, the re-emergence of Covid-19 and rising consumer goods prices as reasons to reject the bill. “If fiscal policy loses momentum while the [US Federal Reserve] tightens, the growth-inflation trade-off could become more difficult, ”said Kit Juckes, macro strategist at Société Générale. China, meanwhile, eased monetary policy on Monday by cutting its key rate to one year, in what Juckes said was an attempt to stop the country’s “gaining momentum” economic growth slowdown. “We can [soon] see more downward revisions to growth, ”he added. In Asia, the Hong Kong Hang Seng traded down 1.9% and the Tokyo Nikkei 225 lost 2.1%. Additional reporting by Neil Hume

