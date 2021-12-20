Ontario’s COVID-19 test spike delays further medical test results





An increase in demand for COVID-19 tests is expanding labs across Ontario and delaying processing of other important medical tests. Michelle Hoad, CEO of the MedicalLaboratoryProfessionals’AssociationofOntario, said at least two hospitals have reported delays in cancer test results due to the current wave. “We don’t need all of these people to show up for PCR testing,” she said. “There are only tons of people going into labs now expecting to do a PCR test and it’s just not sustainable at the rate it’s happening.” Labs are currently processing about 50,000 tests a day, and that’s with a depleted workforce, Hoad said. At the busiest time of the pandemic, they averaged about 77,000 tests per day. Hoad called on the provincial government to provide clearer guidance on who should get tested in labs. She said people with a positive rapid antigen test or who show symptoms should assume they have COVID-19 and self-isolate. COVID-19: What Do Rapid Test Results Really Mean? Infectious disease specialists Dr Alexander Wong and Dr Zain Chagla answer questions about COVID-19, including how to interpret rapid test results. 5:37 Regarding how the general public can help manage community spread, Hoad said people need to rethink their activities ahead of the holidays. “People really need to think that we’ve come back to square one so that we can stop the spread,” she said. “As soon as the spread slows down, we can go back to our usual lives. “ Healthcare units scramble to fight demand for testing as Omicron spreads There are other signs that COVID-19 testing capacity is under strain in Ontario as the highly contagious variant of Omicron takes hold. Ottawa Public Health informed health workers in a memo last week that virus tests were no longer available to everyone “on a timely basis” due to increased demand. As a result, public health says people who show symptoms but cannot be tested should assume they have been infected with the Omicron variant and self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status. The rule will also apply to household contacts of the person with symptoms, the health unit said, as it aims to preserve testing for essential workers and vulnerable populations. In Peterborough, Ont., Local public health unit encourages residents to report positive rapid test results

COVID-19 testing online to help track cases in the community. Currently, people who test positive for COVID-19 on a rapid test must confirm with a PCR test, but experts have warned that the capacity could run out as Omicron spreads.

