Wall Street Money Machine explodes as 445 ETFs debut in epic year
(Bloomberg) – A big year in the $ 7 trillion US ETF industry can be summed up in just one trading day in October.
Even before the market opened, a group of former executives from BlackRock Inc. started a business seeks to shake up the credit world with seven exchange-traded funds on the way. Then, at the opening bell, the new product machine kicked into high gear – ETFs debuted to track blockchain, electric vehicles, healthcare, Chinese innovation, ESG, etc.
And by the end of the day, an application for another high yield credit fund had landed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company has never known times like these. A corner of Wall Street already with a reputation for explosive growth has turned into a supernova, with a record 445 new products in 2021 to date, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Behind the rapid expansion lies a deluge of new liquidity as investors pursue an economic recovery from the coronavirus, while equity mutual funds fall from favor. About $ 900 billion has poured into the ETF market since the start of the year, a record as well. Almost all funds are closed.
There is a lot of money transferred from a generational perspective, said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at Globalt Investments. The stars are aligning right now for the ETF industry to a) move very quickly and b) absorb the flows.
All of this means that the number of ETFs Americans can choose from has jumped 19% since the end of 2020. According to Bloomberg Intelligence, around a quarter of all trading ETFs are less than two years old – another sign of the boom in the industry.
September was one of the busiest months to get started, with 70 new ETFs – an average of more than three per trading day. The pace has since moderated, but 120 products have been launched to date in the fourth quarter.
The details of the launches tell a deeper story: Of the 445 newcomers, 75 are targeting fixed income. For the first time, the new actively managed ETFs outnumber their passive counterparts with 298 launches compared to 147.
ETF letters were used to passively spell most investors, said Allison Bonds, head of private wealth management at State Street Global Advisors. Today, more and more advisers are realizing that ETFs are no longer just about gaining passive exposure and that active ETFs, especially within fixed income securities, make sense because they can gain exposure. to experienced bond managers.
Read more: Cathie Wood is just the start as stock pickers take ETF world by storm
At the same time, broad, low-cost equity index tracker launches are declining. According to Bloomberg Intelligence, traditional core or beta vehicles only accounted for 8% of total equity ETF launches between early 2020 and October.
Part of the reason is that these core strategies are well represented by large, established and very cheap funds from major issuers. The popularity of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (ticker SPY) and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) means that they still claim the lion’s share of new liquidity.
Instead, issuers have rushed to offer so-called thematic ETFs, which target trends such as automation or electric vehicles rather than traditional segments of the industry. They have proven to be extremely popular with retail investors, who have been a growing force in the markets since the start of the pandemic. The much publicized success of Cathie Woods Ark Investment Management has also helped fuel a wave of copiers.
You look at the dynamics of who is making those investments on the retail side, it’s not the grandma anymore, it’s the grandson in the basement, the game, Buchanan said. And they care about much different things than their grandparents did.
Read more: Race for Hottest Tickers creates a ghost market on Wall Street
Funds that meet higher environmental, social and governance standards are part of the thematic boom. Investors are increasingly demanding more ethically responsible options, and issuers are rushing to meet demand. Over 30 ESG ETFs were launched in the United States this year.
Aligned with this specialization, the funds have become more and more complex. This year, 56 new ETFs have invested in derivatives to amplify bets, reverse them or offer protection. One of the main drivers of this evolution has been the development of Defined Income ETFs, also known as buffers. They seek to provide capped exposure to gains in exchange for limitation of losses.
