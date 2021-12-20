Stock market today: Dow Jones crumbles as Omicron spreads, Manchin Dooms spending plan

Text size





Stocks fell sharply on Monday. Of course, the Covid-19 Omicron variant is causing worrying new blockages in Europe. Most importantly, the stock market still reflects that the Federal Reserve is quickly removing monetary support.

Dow Jones Industrial Average

fell 433 points, or 1.2%. the



S&P 500

fell 1.1%, and heavy technology



Nasdaq composite

was down 1.2%.

Easy trade due to accommodative monetary policy ended last week with comments from the Fed and rising expectations of more and faster rate hikes, said Kevin Simpson, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Capital Wealth Planning.

The stock market reflects the risk to the economy and stock valuations posed by changes in Fed policy. The Fed plans to end its tens of billions of monthly bond purchases in March, earlier than the initial date closer to summer. There are now plans to hike interest rates three times in 2022.

The S&P 500 is now down around 3% from its all-time high of December 10.

The highly economically sensitive Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE), SPDR S&P Bank Exchange-Traded Fund (KBE) and SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) are all in correction territory, defined as a decline of at least minus 10% from a recent peak. All three funds fell on Monday.

The price of WTI crude oil fell more than 3% to below $ 69 a barrel.

The tech sector is also under significant pressure. The Nasdaq fell nearly 7% from its all-time high, reached at the end of November. With less excess liquidity flowing in the financial markets, investors are less willing to make fairly risky bets on companies that now innovate to generate huge profits many years later.

It’s no surprise that tech stocks still feel pain. The global futures price / earnings multiple on the Nasdaq is still 31 times greater than 26 times greater than it was just before the pandemic in early 2020, when financial conditions made it more difficult for investors to assess whether richly fast-growing stocks.

For the broader market, risk reduction has been underway for some time now, wrote Michael Reinking, senior market strategist at the New York Stock Exchange.

None of this means that the pain of the markets is over immediately, but much of it may be in the rearview mirror. There are signs that things are getting a bit oversold in the near term, Reinking said.

Adding to the market angst, Omicron was not making the markets feel better.

the The Netherlands have announced new lockdowns On Sunday, as Germany will ban travel to people entering the country from the UK, Ireland also imposed new bans.

All in all, a feast of negative headlines over the weekend dampened sentiment early in the week as the stock markets slide, wrote Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.

Elsewhere, Senator JoeManchin has said he will not support President Joe Bidens, a $ 2 trillion package in taxes and spending. The West Virginia Democrat stunned the White House on Sunday after saying Fox news the package was a no to him, adding that he could not vote to continue with this bill. The bill, which Senate Democrats hoped to pass by Christmas, was stalled last week after protracted negotiations between Manchin and Biden.

I have tried everything humanly possible, Manchin said on Sunday. I can’t do it.

Asian stocks posted large losses and European stocks fell. The Stoxx Europe 600 is down 1.4%

Here are five actions in motion Monday:





Modern



Shares (MRNA) fell 6.3% even after the company said on Monday that a 50 microgram booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine had increased levels of neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant.





Biogenic



(BIIB) fell 0.2% after the company said it was cutting the price of its Alzheimer’s drug in half in order to sell the drug to more people with early signs of disease.





AT&T



(T) stock rose 1.8% after being overweight Equal Weight at Barclays.





SunRun



The stock (RUN) fell 8.2% after being downgraded to the sector weighting from overweighting to KeyBanc Capital Markets.





Canopy growth



(CGC) stock fell 8.8% after being demoted to Underweight Neutral at Piper Sandler.

