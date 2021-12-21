Business
Nova Scotians living with COVID-19 emphasize importance of vaccines and rapid tests – Halifax
With hundreds of people isolated following the worst wave of COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia since the start of the pandemic, some carriers of the virus stress the importance of vaccinations and rapid tests throughout the weeks to to come.
Abdiel James tested positive at the end of last week. The 24-year-old is not sure exactly how he contracted the virus, but it will force him to spend Christmas in his apartment.
“I finally had days off to go spend Christmas with my family, then it happened and I said, you know what?” Guess it was meant to be, ”he told Global News in an interview with Zoom on Monday.
A few days later, James’ brother Ashwin also tested positive. Both say their symptoms are mild, but they take it seriously.
“I did two PCR tests and they were slow to give me the results, so I did a quick test and the quick test said I was positive,” Ashwin said. “(The rapid tests are) faster because in the backlog, it takes a long time to get the results.”
Nova Scotia reported 485 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the most in a day since the start of the pandemic. Nova Scotia health labs performed 9,198 tests on Sunday, but there is still a backlog.
Due to this delay in testing, interest in rapid test kits has exploded. Epidemiologist Dr Lisa Barrett says as interest in rapid tests grows, courtesy should remain a priority.
“We would love to see the incredible spirit and collaboration that we have seen among Nova Scotians continue, especially during this vacation,” she said.
Dr Barrett says that over a four week period, 1 million tests were distributed to Nova Scotians. She says that as more are distributed, certain guidelines must be followed.
“Number one, you don’t have to test every day. Just under certain circumstances. And number two, it’s also very important to recognize that if you don’t have a test, don’t panic, ”she said. “There are going to be times when you need to use all of your tools in your toolbox and not just tests. “
Abdiel considers himself and his brother lucky, and says the recent increase in the number of cases highlights the importance of vaccines and early testing.
“I’m lucky because I haven’t had this severity of the symptoms, but there are other people who can go to the hospital, and because of that there are other procedures. that are pushed back, ”he said.
