Dow Jones Futures: Is the Stock Market Rally Over? What to do now

Dow Jones futures rose 125 points after the market sell-off worsened on Monday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 433 points. Tesla stock has slipped further from all-time highs, while stock market leaders Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia are at key support levels. Dow Jones Distribution Leader Nike (OF) and Micronic Technology (UM) declared profit after closing.







On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.2%. The S&P 500 fell 1.1%, while the Nasdaq sold 1.2%. The Russell 2000 small cap fell 1.6%.

Among the leaders of the Dow Jones, Apple (AAPL) fell 0.8% on Monday, while Microsoft (MSFT) was down 1.2% in today’s stock market. Home deposit (HD) is trying to find support at a key level, while Nike posted post-close profit on Monday.

Head of electric vehicleYou’re here (TSLA) traded down 3.5% on Monday. His rival, Rivien (RIVN), plunged to almost 8%. Lucid group (LCID) fell by more than 5%. And the Chinese leaders of electric vehicles Li Auto (TO) and Xpeng Engines (XPEV) also recorded large losses on Monday. Nio (NIO) has lost more than 6% after presenting a new model at its Nio Day event on Saturday.

Among the best Monday stocks to buy and watch, Arista Networks (A NET), RyanSpeciality (RYAN), Advanced micro-systems (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA) are in or near new shopping areas. Keep in mind that investors should be careful with new purchases amid the recent volatility in the stock markets.

Microsoft and Tesla are stocks in the IBD rankings. Arista was listed in this week’s Near A Buy Zone Stocks column, while Ryan Specialty was the leader in last week’s IPO.

Dow Jones Futures Today

After the market closed on Monday, Dow Jones futures were up 0.4% from fair value, while S&P 500 futures were also up 0.4%. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6%. Keep in mind that trading futures contracts on Dow Jones and elsewhere does not necessarily translate into actual trading in the next regular trading session.

Among the exchange traded funds, Innovator IBD 50 (FFTY) fell 1.4% on Monday, closing at its lowest level since July 19. The Invesco QQQ Trust Nasdaq 100 tracker (QQQ) fell 1.1%. And the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (TO SPY) also fell by 1.1%.

Stock ETF strategy and how to invest

Is the stock market rally over? What to do now

The stock market posted heavy losses on Monday, as major stock indexes added to Friday’s weakness. The Nasdaq hit December 3 lows, while the S&P 500 broke its 50-day moving average. The Dow 30 has broken off the 35,000 level and is just above its 200-day long-term moving average.

During extended periods of volatility and weakness, it is best to avoid most breakouts unless it’s a perfect setup and breakout. The increased selling pressure in the market in general should give you pause for thought. If you do decide to buy, be very demanding and focus only on stocks with exceptional fundamental and technical strength.

The level of risk is very high at this point and there is no need to rush into the market. It is perfectly acceptable to look aside and wait for the market to prove its worth amid recent losses. It is extremely difficult to navigate a see-saw market and usually results in more losses in your portfolio.

But don’t log out. Keep track of the main growth actions, which can be done using the line of relative strength. The RS line measures the price performance of a stock relative to the S&P 500. If the stock outperforms the broad market, the RS line tilts upward. If a stock is performing worse than the broader market, the line will point lower.

After Monday’s session, the Big Picture commented, “The Nasdaq opened sharply on Monday and descended from its session lows to avoid another massive sell-off. But the index also waved a big red flag on the chances that the last confirmed uptrend will hold. “

Amid the recent weakness, it’s an important day to read The Big Picture from IBD.

Five Best Dow Jones Stocks To Watch Right Now

Dow Jones Profits: Nike

Dow Jones retail leader Nike is charting a new flat base which has a buy point at 179.20, according to IBD MarketSmith’s chart analysis. Stocks are below their 50 day line after losses last week. Nike shares fell 2.7% on Monday.

Monday night, Nike released its quarterly results, beating Wall Street estimates. The company earned 83 cents per share and sales of $ 11.4 billion. Shares rose about 4% on extended trades.

Stock market benefits: Micron

Micronic Technology (UM) also released results after the close on Monday, earning $ 2.16 a share on sales of around $ 7.6 billion. MU stock jumped nearly 7% in extended trading. If the after-hours gains continue in Tuesday’s trading, the stock will be poised to break through.

Micron’s stock plots a cup with a handle that shows a buy point of 89.15. Shares fell 1.2% on Monday.

Dow Jones Stocks to Buy and Watch: Home Depot

Home Depot stock is trying to find support for its 50-day moving average after Friday’s 2.9% decline. Despite recent losses, Home Depot remains the best performer in the Dow Jones for 2021, up 46.5% year-to-date through Monday’s close. Shares reversed from initial losses to rise 0.4% on Monday.

Four growth stocks to watch in today’s stock market rally Stocks to buy and watch: Arista, Ryan, AMD, Nvidia Arista Networks is trying to break above the 134.24 flat base buy point, closing just above the entry after Monday’s 0.5% loss. ANET shares shows a strong IBD composite score of 97 out of a perfect score of 99, according to theIBD inventory check. Positively, the stock’s RS line is right off new highs on Monday, indicating significant stock market outperformance during recent weakness in major stock indexes. IPO leader Ryan Specialty is trying to find support for its 50-day moving average according to graphical analysis from IBD MarketSmith, a key crossroads. The strong volume so far in its two-day rebound put stocks in a new buy zone, but stocks closed 3.3% lower on Monday. The stock could also be a new base. On the downside, if the stock turns and breaks above the 50-day support level, it would trigger a defensive sell signal and likely signal a longer correction. Chip giants Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia closed below their respective 50-day moving averages after Monday’s losses. Strong rebounds from this support level would place market leaders in new buying zones. AMD stock was down 1.4% on Monday, adding to Friday’s 0.6% drop. Meanwhile, graphics chip maker Nvidia was down 0.3%, following Friday’s 2.1% loss.

Join the IBD experts as they analyze the major stocks in the current stock rally on IBD Live

Electric Vehicle Inventories: Li Auto, Xpeng, Lucid Motors, Rivian

Li Auto continues to work on a new basis by following the rule of selling below 7% to 8% below the buy point of 34.93 of a cup base with handle. Stocks are below their 50 day line after finding support around the 200 day long term moving average. Shares fell 5.6% on Monday.

Xpeng Motors triggered the round trip sell signal from a buy point of 48.08 during the steep decline in early December. XPEV shares fell below their 50 day line again on Monday’s 5.6% sell-off and are right at their 200-day line. Wait for the stock to form a new base, which would offer a new entry.

Lucid Motors shares extended a losing streak to four sessions on Monday, falling more than 5%. LCID stock remains stretched beyond a buy point of 28.49 in a cup base with handle, but the huge gains have diminished. Stocks are trying to find support at their 50 day line but are now below that level.

The Rivian initial public offering plunged nearly 8% on Monday, adding to Friday’s 10.3% drop. RIVN shares closed on Monday at around 50% of their post-IPO highs, hitting a new low on Monday. Continue to wait for a basic IPO to form before considering a purchase. The recent large losses are a major setback in the basic process of the stock.

Tesla shares

Tesla stock fell 3.5% on Monday, closing at its lowest level since October 21. Last week, the stock broke its key 50-day support level.

The shares traded as high as 1,243.49 on November 4, but the stock closed on Monday around 28% of its 52-week high.

TSLA stocks remain well above a buy point of 764.55 in a handle cup. The electric vehicle giant is working on a new basis, but with stock at recent lows, the current formation needs more time to develop before a proper point of purchase emerges.

Dow Jones Executives: Apple, Microsoft

Among Dow Jones stocks, Apple stock extended a losing streak to three sessions on Monday, falling 0.8%. The stock remained around 11% above a buy point of 153.27 on a cup-with-handle basis, according to graphical analysis from IBD MarketSmith.

Software giant Microsoft fell 1.2% on Monday, extending a losing streak to three sessions. Stocks are fighting for support around their 50 day line, but fell further below that key level on Monday.

On October 18, Microsoft stock broke a flat base buy point of 305.94 and remains around 5% above entry amid recent losses.

Be sure to follow Scott Lehtonen on Twitter at @IBD_SLehtonen to learn more about growth stocks and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

