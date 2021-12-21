Business
Stock futures rise after losing day as omicron variant keeps investors on the lookout
Traders work in the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City on December 17, 2021.
Andrew Kelly | Reuters
Stock futures soared in trading overnight on Monday following a wide sell-off amid fears over the rapidly spreading variant of Covid omicron.
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 140 points, S&P 500 futures were up 0.4% and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.6%.
Nikeshares jumped about 3% in extended trading after the sneaker maker reported quarterly earnings and sales that exceeded analysts’ expectations, despite continued pressure from the supply chain.
The overnight action came after a losing day on Wall Street with low trading volume before the holidays. The Dow blue chips lost more than 400 points for its third consecutive session in decline. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both fell more than 1% on Monday, and the S&P’s 3% three-day drop was its worst performance since September.
The omicron surgehas has kept investors on their toes with the variant now found in at least 43 US states and 90 countries. World Health Organization officials have said omicron is more contagious than any previous variant of Covid-19. It accounted for 73% of new infections in the United States last week, federal health officials said Monday.
Monday’s stock sale erased the S&P 500’s earlier gains in December, to stagnate for the month; The Dow Jones is up about 1.3%, while the Nasdaq is down almost 3.6% and is on the cusp of a two-month winning streak.
“As we head into the shortened vacation week amid booming omicron cases, continued supply chain pressures and the failure of the Build Back Better plan, increased volatility and volumes of Thinner trading could cause the market to overreact, which could be a buying opportunity in the race — until Christmas, “said Mark Hackett, head of investment research at Nationwide.
Investors have also assessed the outlook for President Joe Biden’s economic program. The Senate will vote on Biden’s sweeping social safety net and climate policy bill in January, despite opposition from Democratic Senator Joe Manchin. It’s unclear whether Democrats will try to pass a smaller bill that only includes parts of the full package.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/20/stock-market-futures-open-to-close-news.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]