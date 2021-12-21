Stock futures rise after losing day as omicron variant keeps investors on the lookout

Traders work in the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City on December 17, 2021.

Stock futures soared in trading overnight on Monday following a wide sell-off amid fears over the rapidly spreading variant of Covid omicron.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 140 points, S&P 500 futures were up 0.4% and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.6%.

Nikeshares jumped about 3% in extended trading after the sneaker maker reported quarterly earnings and sales that exceeded analysts’ expectations, despite continued pressure from the supply chain.

The overnight action came after a losing day on Wall Street with low trading volume before the holidays. The Dow blue chips lost more than 400 points for its third consecutive session in decline. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both fell more than 1% on Monday, and the S&P’s 3% three-day drop was its worst performance since September.

The omicron surgehas has kept investors on their toes with the variant now found in at least 43 US states and 90 countries. World Health Organization officials have said omicron is more contagious than any previous variant of Covid-19. It accounted for 73% of new infections in the United States last week, federal health officials said Monday.

Monday’s stock sale erased the S&P 500’s earlier gains in December, to stagnate for the month; The Dow Jones is up about 1.3%, while the Nasdaq is down almost 3.6% and is on the cusp of a two-month winning streak.

“As we head into the shortened vacation week amid booming omicron cases, continued supply chain pressures and the failure of the Build Back Better plan, increased volatility and volumes of Thinner trading could cause the market to overreact, which could be a buying opportunity in the race — until Christmas, “said Mark Hackett, head of investment research at Nationwide.

Investors have also assessed the outlook for President Joe Biden’s economic program. The Senate will vote on Biden’s sweeping social safety net and climate policy bill in January, despite opposition from Democratic Senator Joe Manchin. It’s unclear whether Democrats will try to pass a smaller bill that only includes parts of the full package.