48 tested positive for COVID-19 aboard Royal Caribbean cruise shipExBulletin

Joe Raedle / Getty Images Forty-eight passengers and crew have tested positive for COVID-19 on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that docked in Miami on Saturday. The outbreak occurred at the company’s site Symphony of the Seas vessel, part of its Oasis range of vessels which are biggest in the world cruise ships. There were 6,091 guests and crew on board at the time. “Each person quickly went into quarantine. All those who tested positive were asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, and we are constantly monitoring their health,” according to a statement from Royal Caribbean International. the Miami Herald reports that at least one passenger had more severe symptoms. According to the newspaper, James Johnson of Orlando testified that his aunt “started to feel very ill with a sore throat and earache and then developed a strong cough. After testing positive for COVID-19 Johnson said she was only given oxygen and temperature to check and were told the medical staff were too overwhelmed to monitor her more closely. ” Asked about the report, Royal Caribbean spokesman Lyan Sierra-Caro told NPR in an email that “all were asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. We had no critical cases on board.” Royal Caribbean says six passengers left the cruise early and were driven home. Miami marked the end of a seven-night cruise that began on December 11 with stops in St. Maarten, St. Thomas and a private Caribbean island owned by Royal Caribbean. For cruises departing from US ports, Royal Caribbean requires all passengers aged 12 and over should be vaccinated with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Passengers aged 2 and over must also show a negative test taken within two or three days of embarkation. Positive cases on the ship were identified after contact tracing of a passenger who tested positive. “The cruise sailed with 95% of the community on board fully vaccinated, and 98% of those who tested positive were fully vaccinated,” according to Royal Caribbean. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said he has investigated the Symphony of the Sea and the ship remains under observation. After disembarking the passengers from the December 11 cruise, the ship stayed on schedule. It is now moored in Cozumel, Mexico, according to VesselFinder.

