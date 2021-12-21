Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO – Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,538.22, down 200.97 points.) TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Up 18 cents, or 0.31 percent, to $ 58.89 on 13.2 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Down 17 cents, or 4.9%, to $ 3.31 on 12.4 million shares. Lundin Mining Corp. (TSX: LUN). Basic materials. Down $ 1.80, or 16.87%, to $ 8.87 on 8.3 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up 12 cents, or 2.5 percent, to $ 47.77 on 8.1 million shares. BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE). Telecommunications. Unchanged at $ 65.69 on 7.3 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Unchanged at $ 29.90 on 7.0 million shares. Companies in the news: BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO). Down $ 2.57 or 1.92% to $ 131.54 BMO Financial Group Strengthens US Presence with US $ 16.3 Billion Transaction to Purchase Bank-Owned Subsidiary French BNP Paribas. BMO and its Chicago-based subsidiary BMO Harris Bank announced Monday that they are buying BNP Paribas Bank of the West to bolster its customer base and drive growth in the coveted market. The purchase price of US $ 16.3 billion is estimated to be 1.5 times the book value of Bank of the Wests. The deal, which was funded primarily with existing capital, is one of the banks’ first major liquidity deployments after spending more than a year replenishing their coffers in the event of a massive default during COVID-19. When government spending helped avert some of bankers’ financial fears surrounding the pandemic, BMO and other banks found themselves in a prime position to spend. Canadian National Railway Company (TSX: CNR). Down $ 9.62 or 5.86 percent to $ 154.50 Canadian National Railway Co. says Jim Vena has pulled out of the race to become the company’s new CEO. CN said Vena, a former executive favored by activist shareholder TCI Fund Management Ltd. to lead the company, informed the board on Sunday that he was no longer interested in taking on the role and had withdrawn from the process. The Montreal-based company said it provided an update on its research process on Monday, as TCI called a special meeting of shareholders for March 2022, with one of the goals being for Vena to be named CEO of CN. CN says it expects to complete the CEO search process and announce the replacement of outgoing CEO Jean-Jacques Ruest in January. Ruest had been a target for replacement by TCI. CN says its search committee has identified and continues to interview a number of candidates. Alimentation Couche-Tard inc. (TSX: ATD). Up 78 cents or 1.6 percent to $ 49.67 Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. says it has signed an agreement with Pic Quik to purchase 19 convenience stores and two unused properties in New Mexico. The Quebec company says the sites, mainly in southern New Mexico, strategically match its existing network. Alex Miller, Couche-Tards executive vice president of operations for North America, says the acquisition will help the company strengthen its strong network in the state. He says the company is happy to welcome the Pic Quik Locations and Team to his Circle K family in New Mexico. Financial terms of the acquisition, concluded last week, were not disclosed. Couche-Tard operates more than 14,000 convenience stores in 26 countries and territories, including approximately 10,800 selling gasoline. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 20, 2021.

