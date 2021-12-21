Business
Stock market slammed by Omicron Variant Concerns. Five experts speak out – NBC New York
The markets were hammered on Monday as investors grew worried the Covid omicron variant could have a significant impact on the global economy.
Five pundits are speaking out on what they think is coming for US stocks:
Chris Hyzy, chief investment officer at Bank of America Private Bank, says the stock market is back to basics.
“After the extraordinary gains of 2020 and 2021, we are almost back to basics. You have to take a stand on profit growth. And earnings growth, from our perspective, should be better than expected. 7% or 8% are moving. But when you look at some of the trends, especially consumer spending despite the growth concerns we’re all talking about right now, when we look at it all back and go to the summer of next year. .. we believe this is an opportunity to reposition the portfolios. The concerns about growth, the growth shocks that are being revalued at the moment, we would alleviate them. We believe growth will actually be better than expected despite the latest concerns. “
Steve Weiss, founder of Short Hills Capital, says the Federal Reserve can make the right choice at the wrong time.
“This is very clear proof that the market is most concerned about Covid and the variants and not about not going Build Back Better and not as concerned about the Fed in terms of raising rates, at the except that I’m going to tweak that and tweak it in a big way, because the Fed is tightening monetary policy at the wrong time. So it’s the growth fears that hit everything and that’s pretty blind. “
Liz Young, head of investment strategy at SoFi, focuses her forecast on how 2021 might end.
“We have some uncertainty, of course, as the end of the year approaches. We keep asking ourselves, “Is the gathering of Santa Claus in danger?” This is not already the case. The Santa Claus rally usually starts to take shape around the middle of the month. We are here on the 20th, there is no rally. I think we could go lower from here. Maybe we’ll come together at the end of the year but it will have absolutely nothing to do with Santa Claus. It has everything to do with the idea that we have uncertainty about Covid and that we have a Fed that is not going to save us this time. And frankly, they shouldn’t be saving us. They are tightening at the right time in the sense that the economy is still quite strong no matter what the market says. The economy is doing well. Inflation is hot. They need to control this so that the economy continues to grow until 2022. “
Joe Terranova, senior managing director of Virtus Investment Partners, says it all comes down to risk.
“I struggle with a lot of these short term calls. I think what’s so important and really missing all the time in these conversations, what’s the most important word for all of us if we’re investors, if we Are we speculators, short term, long term? That’s the word risk. It’s the main word in financial services vocabulary, and it’s a word that is reshaping right now. Why? Risk is still present. And we are now coming out of 2021 which has the most risk-adjusted return for investors in decades. You have low realized volatility, strong performance for the S&P Now you’ve got a fulcrum from the Federal Reserve, the plentiful liquidity, the oceans of liquidity, they’re pulling out of that and in that process a lot of riskier strategies, whether it’s allocating hyper-growth stocks. , or high-valuation tech stocks, or small caps that correlated with that roaring 1920s tale that never actually unfolded. Risk is now reshaped and it is traded from weaker hands to stronger hands. And I think the right thing to ask yourself is, “Is this the start of the bear market?” Absolutely not in my opinion, the credit markets are trading well today. It’s a correction that’s going to provide an opportunity, and that opportunity arises depending on where you are on the risk curve. “
Jon Najarian, co-founder of MarketRebellion.com, explains his current strategy.
“I’ve been active for the past three days, I guess. I converted stock positions to simulated long positions by going for options just because the volatility was cheap enough When we had the cheapest volatility last week I thought it was safe to exit stocks, which I had been doing for almost two weeks and going into buy spreads to simulate that same long exposure. JP Morgan at Lululemon at Bank of New York It just seemed like a safe thing to do. If the VOL gets high enough, and I don’t really think we’ll see too many days where we see Joe Manchin shutting down Build Back Better, where we see Davos being canceled and omicron cases exploding in New York and other parts of the world. country at the same time, I don’t think we will see too many days like this. So if we get that significant increase in volatility, I’d be willing to go straight back to those stocks and then sell those high-value inflated options against them. “
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/business/money-report/stock-market-slammed-by-omicron-variant-concerns-five-experts-weigh-in/3461001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
