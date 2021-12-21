MapmyIndia to debut tomorrow – GMP at 730





The IPO of CE Info Systems, the parent company of MapMyIndia, was oversubscribed 154 times.

MapmyIndia’s Gray Market Premium (GMP) was 730 on December 20.

The company has 500 customers, including PhonePe, Flipkart, Yulu, HDFC Bank, Airtel, Hyundai, MG Motor. CE Info Systems – which operates MapmyIndia – will debut tomorrow, December 21, after its initial public offering (IPO) was oversubscribed 154 times. The portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NII) was oversubscribed 424 times, according to data shared by the exchanges. Category Subscription (schedules) Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) 196.36 Non-institutional investors (NII) 424.69 Retail 15.2 Total 154.71 The price range for the public issue was set at 1,000-1,033, and the lot size was 14 shares.



MapmyIndia raised 1,040 crore through an Offer to Sell (OFS) by existing shareholders of the company. The gray market premium – the premium at which companies’ shares are traded on the gray market – was 730 on December 30. The company was founded in 1995 by Rakesh and Rashmi Verma, and today it is managed by Rohan Verma. It creates digital map data, telematics services, location-based software as a service (SaaS), and geographic information system (GIS) services. MapmyIndia recorded a profit of 59.4 crore in fiscal year 2021 and the turnover was 152 crore. The company has 500 customers, including PhonePe, Flipkart, Yulu, HDFC Bank, Airtel, Hyundai, MG Motor, Avis and Safexpress.

