Stocks around the world have been hit hard by omicron fears. Here are 3 things to know | DFA 90.7

Updated December 20, 2021 at 8:01 p.m. ET

Wall Street fell on Monday amid fears over the omicron variant, which is spreading around the world amid the busy holiday season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 1.2%, or 433 points. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 also fell more than 1% each. Other exchanges around the world also fell on Monday.

Investors are concerned about the impact of omicron as the global economy is still recovering from the impact of the pandemic.

Omicron is now the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the United States, accounting for the bulk of new infections.

Here are three things to know about how omicron might affect stocks.

So what is happening in the markets?

While most people are not yet sounding the alarm bells, concerns are certainly increasing.

More immediately, investors fear the impact of new restrictions imposed around the world, which have the potential to halt global travel and exacerbate supply chain constraints around the world.

Over the weekend, the Netherlands imposed a lockdown and other countries are imposing or considering restrictions on social gatherings and travel.

The World Economic Forum has announced plans to postpone its annual meeting of heads of state and high-level executives to Davos, Switzerland. Over the weekend, organizers canceled concerts and sporting events.

These restrictions could potentially affect spending around the world, especially during this holiday season, as more people plan to congregate and travel after the widespread vaccine rollout.

Another big fear is its impact on the global supply chain. Previous COVID-19 outbreaks have closed factories in China and the Philippines, among other countries, and made transporting goods even more difficult.

Mario Tama / Getty Images / Getty Images In an aerial view, shipping containers rest on a truck transport chassis at a rail yard in Los Angeles on October 22. Investors are concerned about the potential impact of omicron on already strained global supply chains.

How bad could it get?

Investors recognize that there is a lot they don’t know. Scientists first identified the variant just a few weeks ago.

“The biggest concern in the markets is that no one seems to have a head start on the way forward,” said Eric Freedman, chief investment officer for US Bank’s asset management group.

Of course, Wall Street has seen the emergence of other variants of COVID-19 such as Delta. In the past, when this happened, it rocked the markets, but the downturns tended to be short-lived.

The markets have therefore proven to be remarkably resilient, and even after Monday’s sell-off, major US indices are still close to record levels.

Of course, a lot will depend on how omicron progresses and how businesses and governments respond.

Omicron is also spreading in a traditionally quiet time on Wall Street. This means that fewer people exchange, which tends to amplify all movement.

There is a good chance that investors will remain cautious as the end of the year approaches.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images A “Now Hiring” sign hangs outside a Winn-Dixie grocery store in Miami on December 3. Omicron is spreading at a time when some businesses such as restaurants are already scrambling to find workers.

How will this affect things in the future?

The bottom line is that this new variant has added another layer of uncertainty to a market that has already faced uncertainty in the coming year.

Inflation remains a major concern. As the world economy has reopened, prices have climbed higher than expected by many policymakers.

Many of the world’s largest central banks, including the Federal Reserve, have started cutting some of the programs and policies they put in place during the pandemic, to support markets and the economy.

The Fed, which has kept interest rates close to zero for a long time, has indicated it could increase them three times in 2022. Higher interest rates mean higher borrowing costs for businesses and consumers. consumers, and investors continue to wonder what that might mean.

Because the Fed and other central banks did so much during the early part of the pandemic, Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. equities and derivatives strategy at Bank of America, wonders how they would react if omicron caused a further downturn.

“The question is, how much money can we spend on the problem at this point? ” she says.

There are other uncertainties. The US labor market is still the subject of considerable debate. Many businesses such as restaurants continue to struggle to find workers, and these challenges could make it more difficult if people are worried about getting sick.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.