FirstFT: Omicron variant pulls the stock market down

Stocks and oil prices lost further ground after the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant prompted governments in the developed world to reimpose lockdowns, scaring investors who fear the pandemic will again stifle recovery global economy.

The FTSE All-World Index fell 1.3 percent, marking its worst drop in a day since shortly after the discovery of the new variant last month. Wall Street’s S&P 500 also fell 1.1% after falling 1% on Friday, dragged down by stocks in economically sensitive sectors such as financials, commodities and consumer goods.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite fell 1.2%. Oil prices also came under significant selling pressure. Brent, the international benchmark, fell 2.7% to $ 71.52 per barrel, while the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate fell 3.7% to $ 68.23.

Omicron is “one of the biggest problems for the markets right now” as it “clouded the outlook towards the end of the year,” said Jim Reid, strategist at Deutsche Bank.

In Asia, the Hong Kong Hang Seng was trading down 1.9% and the Tokyo Nikkei 225 lost 2.1% yesterday.

1. Turkish Lira Turns As Erdogan Pledges To “Not Turn Back” On Rate Cuts The currency collapsed after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dismissed corporate warnings about the dangers of recent interest rate cuts. The pound fell to a new all-time low of 18.36 TL against the dollar yesterday before climbing back to 14.8 TL in chaotic trading late in the Turkish day.

2. Federal Attorney Says Maxwell Worked “Hand in Hand” with Epstein Prosecutor Alison Moe called Ghislaine Maxwell a “sophisticated predator who knew exactly what she was doing” as she urged jurors to convict the British socialite for sex trafficking. “She manipulated her victims and prepared them for sexual abuse,” Moe said in her argument.

3. Chinese online shopping celebrity suspended after tax fine Huang Wei, known online as “Viya,” disappeared from Alibaba’s e-commerce platform Taobao after authorities fined her for tax evasion, dealing a blow tough in the e-commerce giant’s struggle to dominate the growing direct-to-home shopping market.

4. Peng Shuai denies being sexually assaulted by a Chinese official The tennis star at the center of China’s biggest #MeToo scandal has denied allegations that she was sexually assaulted by a senior Communist Party official that were posted on her official Weibo account last month.

5. Fall of the Chilean stock market and currency after the election results The Chilean currency and its local stock market fell sharply yesterday after Gabriel Boric, the leader of a left-wing coalition that includes the Chilean Communist Party, won the country’s presidency by more than 11 percentage points.

Gabriel Boric won the Chilean presidency by more than 11 percentage points © AFP via Getty Images



Coronavirus digest

the People’s Bank of China cut one of the country’s highest lending rates, a sign that the government is moving forward with easing measures to counter a loss of economic dynamism.

Modern said his Covid-19 booster increased antibody levels by 37 times, compared to people who had only received two doses.

the World Economic Forum dropped its plan to hold an annual in-person meeting in Davos next month amid continued uncertainty over the Omicron variant.

the Novavax The coronavirus vaccine has been recommended for use in the EU by a group of experts from the European Medicines Agency.

The division on worker autonomy will expand in 2022 as the trend towards more flexible working accelerates, writes Pilita Clark.

The day to come

Reserve Bank of Australia December minutes released The minutes of the board’s monetary policy meeting this month may shed light on the the purchase of bonds and its rate hike schedule. (Reuters)

Bank of Korea PPI data South Korea will release its producer price index figures for November. Meanwhile, the government expects inflation to continue heating and exceed the Bank of Korea’s current forecast. (FT, Bloomberg)

Winter solstice in the northern hemisphere Those marking the occasion include, in the UK, the Druids at Stonehenge and the Burning the Clocks Parade in Brighton.

The story of two elites in Washington and Beijing One of the few things Republicans and Democrats agree on is that America should treat China as a serious and dangerous global rival, writes Gideon Rachman. Until recently, most Americans believed the United States would retain a technological advantage over China. This can no longer be taken for granted.

“Just in time” to “just in case” Companies have encountered problems in their supply chains during the pandemic as well as shipping bottlenecks, forcing a rethink business strategy this includes increasing the inventory they keep to enter into longer term contracts with suppliers.

It’s not just working mothers who benefit from flexible jobs Strenuous work schedules that leave no room for family life are behind some of the most glaring blue-collar labor shortages in 2021. Working mothers have been trying to balance work and family pressures ever since. over a century. It shouldn’t just be their battle anymore, writes Sarah O’Connor.

The biggest market moments of 2021 From the GameStop saga to the Archegos debacle, it’s been a long year in the financial markets, writes Markets Editor Katie Martin, as she summarizes the market highlights of 2021.

South Korean politicians worried about crypto brain drain South Korean politicians are calling on officials to stop joining crypto companies for bigger paychecks as exchanges rush to strengthen compliance divisions. A growing number of financial regulators and police are leaving public service for crypto groups.

