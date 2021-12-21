Opinion: the stock market casts a veil on investor morale but the mood is not gloomy enough to start buying

The fall in the stock markets must go further.

This is the surprising conclusion reached by a contrarian analysis of market sentiment.

I say surprising because the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

-1.23%

lost 1,300 points in less than a week. This would normally darken the mood on Wall Street enough for contrarian traders to turn bullish.

But not this time around, at least not yet. Opponents rate the sentiment of short-term market timers as somewhat better than neutral.

Consider the recommended average level of equity exposure among a subset of the Nasdaq-focused stock timers that my company monitors on a daily basis. (This average is what is reflected in the Hulbert Nasdaq Newsletter Sentiment Index, or HNNSI.)

From the Nasdaq COMP,

-1.24%

responds particularly quickly to changes in investor mood, and because these timers themselves are quick to change their recommended exposure levels, the HNNSI is my most sensitive barometer of investor sentiment in the US stock market.

This average is currently minus 3.6%, which means short-term market timers, on the whole, allocate a small portion of their stock trading portfolio to short selling in the market. (Shorter, or short sell, means betting on a downside.)

While this is well below the excessively bullish readings recorded several weeks ago, it is still well above the extremely pessimistic readings that have accompanied the significant lows of recent years.

This is illustrated in the table above. The shaded region at the bottom indicates the range of HNNSI readings that are within the lowest 10% of its historical distribution. This is the range I have used in previous columns to indicate excessive pessimism. Note that the last HNNSI value remains well above this bottom decile. In fact, its last reading is over 27.8% of all daily readings since 2000.

Opponents will not be inclined to step up and buy stocks until the HNNSI falls into the lower decile, the upper end of which is minus 41.7%. This is 38 percentage points lower than today.

Ghost of Christmas past

One of the reasons many bullish traders stubbornly refuse to throw in the towel is because they have fond memories of what happened around Christmas 2018, three years ago. You may recall that the stock market had plunged this far, and on Christmas Eve it was on the verge of falling into an official bear market defined as being down at least 20%. But the market retreated from that cliff and started a powerful rally on the first trading day after Christmas.

What these bullish traders forget is just how bearish the mood got when the market reversed course. As you can see from the attached chart, the HNNSI then fell below minus 70%. It was then below 99% of all other daily readings since 2000.

The current mood on Wall Street needs to become much more pessimistic before nonconformists are willing to draw parallels between the market today and what happened then.

This walk in the past also illustrates the need for opponents to base their analysis on objective data of feeling as opposed to their subjective memories. It’s because our memories play tricks on us. We’re rewriting history by telling ourselves that things couldn’t have been this dark in December 2018 as it was in the middle of a bull market.

But the HNNSI isn’t lying. The mood was extremely gloomy on Christmas Eve 2018.

If the market continues to dive as much as it has over the past two trading sessions, it’s entirely possible that the mood by the end of this week will be just as bleak. But don’t jump the gun. Instead, let sentiment data guide you. Weren’t there yet.

Mark Hulbert is a regular contributor to MarketWatch. Its Hulbert Ratings tracks investment newsletters that pay a fixed fee to be audited. He can be contacted at [email protected].