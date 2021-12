California sues Walmart for allegedly throwing away unsafe itemsExBulletin

toggle legend Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images California officials have filed a statewide lawsuit against Walmart, alleging the company illegally disposed of hazardous waste in landfills across the state. In the 42-page document tabled on Monday by state prosecutors, lawsuit alleges the retail giant illegally dumped nearly 160,000 pounds of hazardous waste, or more than one million items, each year in California for the past six years. California Attorney General Rob Bonta and 12 California District Attorneys said Walmart violated California environmental laws and regulations by dumping hazardous waste at landfills that are not equipped to handle materials, including alkaline and lithium batteries, insect killer sprays, spray cans, toxic cleaning. supplies and LED bulbs. The lawsuit also claims that Walmart dumped “confidential customer information” in those landfills. “Walmart’s own audits found that the company dumps hazardous waste in local landfills at a rate of more than a million items each year. From there, these products can seep into the water. drinking water in the form of toxic pollutants or in the air as dangerous gases, “Bonta said in a report. declaration. Bonta said the lawsuit against the retail giant should serve as a warning to the state’s “worst offenders”. In an emailed statement to NPR, Walmart said the company would defend itself and the lawsuit was “unwarranted.” “We have met with the state on several occasions and explained to them our industry-leading hazardous waste compliance programs in an effort to avoid litigation. Instead, they filed this unwarranted complaint,” Walmart spokesperson Randy Hargrove said. “The state requires a level of compliance regarding the disposal of waste from our stores of common household products and other items that goes beyond what is required by law.” The latest lawsuit against Walmart is not the company’s first against the state of California. In 2010, the California attorney general’s office reached a $ 25 million settlement against the retail giant for illegal hazardous waste disposal. But according to the attorney general’s office, a 2015 inspection found that Walmart continued to dump waste illegally. “Walmart is a responsible corporate citizen in California and wherever we do business. We take our obligation to protect the environment seriously and have advanced processes in place to comply with local, state and federal environmental laws, ”said Hargrove. Since 2015, California investigators have said that 58 inspections of trash compactors from Walmart stores have found dozens of items classified as hazardous waste, medical waste, or customer records containing personal information.

