Chilean stock market and currency tumble after Boric’s accession to presidency

The Chilean currency and its local stock market fell sharply on Monday after the leader of a left-wing coalition that includes the Chilean Communist Party won the country’s presidency by more than 11 percentage points.

Gabriel Boric, a bearded and tattooed 35-year-old former student leader, won Sunday over a conservative rival came after two years of sometimes violent protests, with protesters calling for improvements in pensions, public services and inequality.

Boric’s resounding second-round victory, which the polls predicted would be much closer, follows victories by the left in Peru earlier this year, Bolivia in 2020 and Argentina in 2019. It should embolden them. left-wing candidates in Brazil and Colombia, who will hold elections next year.

The Chilean peso fell more than 4 percent against the dollar on Monday, hitting an all-time closing low. Santiago’s IGPA index fell more than 6.2% on Monday.

Lithium miner SQM, in which China’s Tianqi has a 24% stake, fell nearly 11% after Boric said he would oppose mining initiatives that “destroy” the environment. This included Dominga’s controversial $ 2.5 billion copper, gold and iron mining project approved in August. One of Boric’s proposals is to create a national lithium company.

Water company Aguas Andinas fell 13% after Boric proposed tighter regulations on access to water.

A landslide victory for the left in Chile “could sound the alarm bells for Latin American assets,” said Ramiro Blazquez, head of research at BancTrust in London.

However, Blazquez said Boric and other regional populists had “lower degrees of freedom to introduce sweeping political changes due to a trend towards a more balanced distribution of political power.”

Boric won after moderating his political proposals between the November first round and the second round. On Sunday, he pledged fiscal discipline while introducing reforms that included higher taxes, higher public spending and the elimination of private pensions and student debt, as well as measures to empower women and minorities.

After meeting with President Sebastián Piñera on Monday afternoon at the presidential palace in Santiago, Boric commented on the main criteria when choosing his new cabinet, which will be made up of independents, from different regions and with gender parity. He said he planned to make appointments next month and that it was “important to have a policy of continuity.”

Ahead of polling day, Boric had slashed planned tax increases on wealthiest businesses and individuals from 7% of gross domestic product to 5%.

“I hope that the president-elect will show in his actions the more moderate policy he adopted in the second round,” Juan Sutil, president of the Confederation of Production and Trade, told El Mercurio newspaper on Monday.

Boric described himself as a moderate but previously said he wanted to bury the country’s “neoliberal” past of market-driven policies that have failed to reduce social divisions.

Congress will be a major obstacle to advancing a radical reform agenda. The lower house was “virtually tied” after the November general election, Eugenio Tironi, a Chilean sociologist, told the Financial Times. There were 21 different parties in the lower house and many parliamentarians, he said, “do not obey anyone’s instructions.”

In the Senate, the situation “is even more complicated,” said Nicholas Watson, Latin America director of Teneo. Boric’s Approve Dignity coalition will only have five of the 50 seats. Even when he teams up with the center-left and the independents, “that hypothetical combined force will only reach 25, leaving the upper chamber evenly divided,” he said.

Eduardo Engel, a Chilean economist, said Boric “must outline the details of his proposals and call the votes he needs in Congress, where he does not have a majority,” he said. “He showed he had the leadership to do it. ”

Other significant challenges include overhauling a constitution to replace the deeply divisive text adopted in 1980 under General Augusto Pinochet, though heavily amended since. The redesign process is due to be completed by July 2022, with the proposed text going to a national plebiscite within 60 days.