COVID-19: 398 new cases reported in Waterloo region on Monday





Waterloo Public Health reported 398 new positive tests for COVID-19 on Monday, listing the total number of cases in the region at 22,241. That number represents three days of new cases, as the agency does not report new numbers on weekends. Read more: COVID-19 vaccination appointments continue to fill up quickly in Waterloo region That brings the sliding average number of new daily seven-day cases considerably to 105, which is well above the 74.4 recorded on Friday. Another 184 people were also cleared of the virus, bringing the total number of resolved cases in the region to 21,112. It has been five days since a new COVID-19 death was reported in the region, leaving the region's death toll at 312, including five victims in December.















2:44

Omicron COVID-19 variant growing faster than Delta, vaccinees could be infected or re-infected: WHO





Omicron COVID-19 variant growing faster than Delta, vaccinees could be infected or re-infected: WHO

The region now has 806 active cases of COVID-19, up from 598 on Friday. There are now 20 people in hospitals in the region because of the virus, including seven people who need intensive care. Trending Stories 7 bodies, including children found in a house in Minnesota. Police say cause of death unknown

Which masks work best against Omicron? Experts are divided, but most say ditch cloth masks The region returned to 19 active COVID-19 outbreaks after new outbreaks were declared connected to an unnamed private school and the Columbus Conference Center in Waterloo while others ended in Kitchener at Southridge Public Sschool, the St. Louis Adult Learning Center and Glencairn Public School, Baden at Sir Adam Beck Public School and unnamed offices, retail and construction. Waterloo Public Health also reported that there were now 996,717 vaccinations performed in the region, which is 18,667 more than it reported on Friday. That’s well above the 9,533 change reported seven days earlier. The story continues under the ad These numbers continue to be determined by who received a third dose, as that total increased from 16,017 to 70,348 when there were only 384 more people who received two doses, this total s’ now rising to 457,944. Read more: Ontario Reports 3,784 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths Elsewhere, Ontario has reported 3,784 new cases of COVID, as daily positive infections continue to rise amid the highly contagious variant of Omicron. The provincial total of cases now stands at 653,727. The Ontario COVID-19 Science Table, a panel of doctors who advise the provincial government, noted on theirdashboardthat Omicron now accounts for at least 83% of all positive cases, up from around 50% on Friday. After MondaysreportThere were 1,056 cases in Toronto, 381 in Peel Region, 310 in York Region, 273 in Ottawa, 240 in Halton and 181 in Hamilton. All other local public health units reported fewer than 150 new cases in the provincial report. The death toll in the province remained at 10,113 as no new deaths were reported. with files from Gabby Rodrigues of Global News See the link » <br />

