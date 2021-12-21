Dozens of Pantene and Herbal Essences dry shampoo sprays recalled for carcinogenic chemical





The affected items include an assortment of Pantene, Herbal Essences, Hair Food, Old Spice and Aussie products, according to Friday’s recall notice, which is P&G’s second in a month. A the complete list of recalled products is available on the company’s website , including the production code numbers affected by the recall. P&G said in a statement that the affected products are unlikely to expose people to levels of benzene high enough to cause health problems. However, the company said it had “not received any reports of adverse events” but was proceeding with the recall out of “being cautious.” “Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally and through the skin and can lead to cancers, including leukemia and cancer of the blood of the bone marrow and life-threatening blood disorders,” indicates the recall notice. Retailers have been ordered to remove the recalled products from shelves. P&G PG wants people who bought the affected products, which were sold in stores across the United States as well as online, to throw them away. The company offers full refunds, and customers can complete an online form or contact a hotline at 1-888-674-36319 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET. The Food and Drug Administration has been alerted to this recall, says the agency. P&G added that no other products in these lines are affected by “the scope of this recall and that these other products may continue to be used as intended, including aerosol dry shampoo spray products with ranges of production codes different from those specifically communicated “. Johnson & johnson JNJ In November, P&G issued a similar recall for more than a dozen Old Spice and Secret brand deodorants and aerosol sprays, warning that the products may also contain benzene. In July,recalled certain Neutrogena and Aveeno spray sunscreens after detecting low levels of carcinogens in products. Here is the full list: Weightless Smooth (3.6 oz) Dry Waterless Conditioner with UPC 37000543954 with production code 0002-0248 or 9298-9350.

Instant Moisture Dry Waterless Conditioner (3.6 oz) with UPC 37000543831 with production code 0009-0069 or 9297-9350.

Weightless Smooth (0.98 oz) Dry Waterless Conditioner with UPC 37000544111 with production code 0084-0085 or 9284-9361.

Instant Moisture (0.98 oz) Dry Waterless Conditioner with UPC 37000544227 with production code 0017-0100 or 9283-9284.

Residual Waterless Dry Shampoo (3.7 oz) with UPC 37000543787 with production code 0004-0357 or 9291-9344.

Waterless No Residue Dry Shampoo (1 oz) with UPC 37000543978 with production code 0175-0176 or 9295-9297.

Pantene Sultry Bronde All-in-One Luxury Mist (4.9 oz) with UPC 80878188710 with production code 0038.

Pantene Smooth Talker Dry Conditioning Oil (3.9 oz) with UPC 80878192397 with production code 0183-0365 or 1042-1046.

Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist (3.9 oz) with UPC 80878190898 with a production code between 0048-0336 or 1008-1218 or 9247-9349.

Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist (3.9 oz) with UPC 80878188758 with a production code in the range 9108-9303.

Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist (1 oz) with UPC 80878188765 with production code 0107-0262 or 9112-9288.

Pantene Gold Series Instant Nourishing Spray (4.9 oz) with UPC 80878188987 with production code 0307 or 9263-9266.

Aussie Smooth Vibes Dry Conditioner (4.9 oz) with UPC 381519187957 with production code 0021 or 1038 or in the range 9294-9325.

Aussie Petal Soft Dry (4.9 oz) Conditioner with UPC 381519187544 with production code 9196-9246.

Aussie Sleekend Warrior Dry Conditioner (4.9 oz) with UPC 381519187537 with production code 0014-0062 or 9198-9349.

Herbal Essences Blue Ginger Refresh Dry Shampoo (4.9 oz) with UPC 190679001498 with a production code between 9047 and 9072.

Herbal Essences White Grapefruit Mint Dry Shampoo (4.9 oz) with UPC 190679000262 with a production code 0015-0314 or 1004-1019 or 9028-9348.

Herbal Essences White Strawberry & Sweet Mint Dry Shampoo (4.9 oz) with UPC 190679000255 with a production code between 0167-0308 or 1105-1106 or 9049-9348.

Herbal Essences Cucumber Green Tea Dry Shampoo (4.9 oz) with UPC 190679000248 with a production code 0093 or 1075 or in the range 9029-9294.

Herbal Essences Cucumber Green Tea Dry Shampoo (1.7 oz) with UPC 190679000330 with a production code between 0036-0329 or 1019-1098 or 9023-9312.

Pantene No Water Refresh Dry Shampoo (4.9 oz) with UPC 80878177042 with a production code between 9009 and 9058.

Pantene Sheer Volume Dry Shampoo (4.9 oz) with UPC 80878185276 with production code 9025 to 9260.

Pantene Never Tell Dry Shampoo (4.2 oz) with UPC 80878188727 with a production code between 0006-0364 or 1074-1133 or 9157-9329.

Aussie After Hours Dry Shampoo Texture Spray 4.9 oz) with UPC 381519187834 with a production code in the range of 0139-0140.

Aussie Tousle Hustle Dry Shampoo (4.9 oz) with UPC 381519187285 with a production code between 0013-0300 or 1038 or 9189.

Aussie Bounce Back Dry Shampoo (4.9 oz) with UPC 381519187278 with production code 0013-00357 or 1018-1123 or 9189-9345.

Aussie Clean Color Protect Shampoo (4.9 oz) with UPC 381519187360 with a production code in the range of 9047-9123.

Aussie Clean Texture Dry Shampoo (4.9 oz) with UPC 381519187285 with production code 9072-9176.

Aussie Clean Volume (4.9 oz) Dry Shampoo with UPC 381519187278 with production code 9085.

Hair Food Coconut Dry Shampoo (4.9 oz) with UPC 37000876717 with production code 0027-0192 or 9007.

Old Spice Fiji Dry Shampoo (4.9 oz) with UPC 37000779421 with production code 9046-9228.

Old Spice Pure Sport Dry Shampoo (4.9 oz) with UPC 37000785170 with a production code between 9040 and 9239. –Jackie Wattles of CNN Business contributed to this report.

