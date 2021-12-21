US watchdog calls for better monitoring of state-funded carbon capture





Equipment used to capture carbon dioxide emissions is seen at a coal-fired power plant owned by NRG Energy, where carbon collected from the plant will be used to extract crude from a nearby oil field at Thomspsons, Texas, USA, January 9, 2017. REUTERS / Ernest Scheyder

Dec.20 (Reuters) – The United States must do a better job of selecting which carbon capture projects to support with public funds and improve its oversight once projects are underway, a watchdog said on Monday. government agency. The Government Accountability Office report comes after the US Department of Energy spent more than $ 1 billion on technology – designed to keep carbon in the atmosphere from fighting climate change – with little success in to prove. “As DOE and Congress consider investing billions more in a new round of CCS demonstration projects, it is crucial that they take into account lessons learned from past projects in order to reduce the risks to success. future projects and taxpayer funds, the report says. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register The DOE invested $ 1.1 billion to support nine CCS projects between 2010 and 2017, including six at coal-fired power plants and three at other industrial facilities, according to the report. Of the nine, none of the coal-fired power plant projects and only two of the industrial projects are currently operational, he said. This low success rate was due in part to surprisingly high project costs and uncertainty about carbon markets and other incentives, DOE officials told GAO, according to the report. The GAO said the DOE should improve its selection and management of CSC demonstration projects, and Congress should create a mechanism for greater oversight of projects, such as regular reporting. Without better congressional oversight, the DOE could risk spending significant taxpayer funds on CSC demonstrations that are unlikely to be successful, according to the report. The recently passed infrastructure plan earmarked more than $ 2.5 billion for CCS demonstration projects, which the Biden administration says will make the technology a crucial tool in the fight against global warming. The DOE said its new office for clean energy demonstrations would respond to GAO’s recommendations. The agency did not respond to questions about the report’s findings. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Leah Douglas; Editing by David Gregorio Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

