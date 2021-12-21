David Y. Ige | DOH press release: More Omicron cases discovered in Hawaii





DOH press release: More Omicron cases discovered in Hawaii Posted on December 20, 2021 in Latest department news, Press room HONOLULU The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) has detected additional cases of Omicron variant COVID-19, bringing the total number of Omicron cases statewide to 50. Forty-nine of the 50 cases are in Oahu. The source and location of the remaining case are still under investigation. It is reasonable to believe that Omicron may be present on the neighboring islands. Early research shows that the Omicron variant spreads more easily than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus. More data is needed to determine whether Omicron infections cause more serious disease than the other variants. COVID-19 vaccines are expected to protect against serious illness, hospitalizations and death from infection with the Omicron variant. The emergence of Omicron further underscores the importance of vaccination and boosters. However, more breakthrough cases in fully vaccinated people are likely to occur. The DOH strongly encourages COVID-19 booster injections for all eligible people. Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19, even mild, are urged to stay home to avoid work, school, and other activities. They should avoid others and get tested. Anyone in close contact with someone known to be positive for COVID-19 should be tested regardless of their vaccination status. The DOH advises people to administer home tests before and after travel and before attending gatherings or large events. Home tests are available for purchase at local pharmacies. Information on free tests and vaccines is available at www.hawaiicovid19.com. # # # Media contact: Brooks baehr COVID-19 Administrative Assistant and Pandemic Response E-mail: [email protected] Telephone: (808) 586-4417

